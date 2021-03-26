Watch

‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer: Harley Quinn Cries When The Gang Comes To Save Her

Margot Robbie
Warner Bros
Margot Robbie'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Actress Margot Robbie emerges from the back seat of her friend's vintage Porsche in a mask and denim shorts, as they head to an office in Santa Monica on Sunday afternoon.Will Smith’s long-time life partner and wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, confirmed that she had a relationship with singer August Alsina. Since she broke out the news of her love affair, Margot Robbie has been trending on the internet. The new report claimed that Bombshell actress dated Will Smith while his wife had been on a romance with a young singer.Pictured: Margot RobbieBACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Margot Robbie arrives at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 92nd Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Margot Robbie 'The View' TV show, New York, USA - 04 Feb 2020 Wearing Acne Studios, Coat, Wearing Magda Butrym, Trousers, Shoes by Sarah Flint View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Entertainment Director

The squad is back! The first full trailer for ‘The Suicide Squad’ is even more insane than you ever could have imagined.

The long-awaited (and very R-rated) trailer for The Suicide Squad has finally arrived. The sequel to the 2016 blockbuster Suicide Squad is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2021. The trailer certainly did not disappoint.

The wild and crazy Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) is back for another round of adventures and saving the day. She’ll be reunited with fellow Suicide Squad characters Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). However, she has a number of new members on her team, including Idris Elba as Bloodsport and John Cena as Peacemaker.

`In the trailer, Amanda assembled Rick, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, and more to go save Harley Quinn. They’ve enacted what they think is the perfect plan. Before they get moving, Harley Quinn just walks up completely fine. “You were gonna save me?” Harley cries. Rick notes it was a “really good plan.” Harley replies, “Well, I can go back inside and you can still do it.”

Additional cast members include Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Daniela Melchoir as Ratcatcher 2, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Alice Braga as SolSoria, and Steve Agee as King Shark.

John Cena
John Cena stars as Peacemaker. (Warner Bros)

This is our first look at The Suicide Squad since DC FanDome in August 2020. Director James Gunn gave a glimpse at the standalone sequel in a behind-the-scenes featurette. Harley is rocking a whole new look in The Suicide Squad. Instead of her Daddy’s Lil Monster T-shirt and tiny shorts, she’s in a red and black leather outfit for The Suicide Squad.

During DC FanDome, Gunn raved that this is the “greatest cast I’ve ever worked with by far.” He also teased this about The Suicide Squad, “The action is great, it’s funny, and it’s really dramatic in the right places.”

Ahead of the trailer launch, the director also revealed the poster for The Suicide Squad. “They’re dying to save the world,” the movie’s tagline reads. The poster features Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Rick Flag, and more. The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021.