‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer: Harley Quinn Cries When The Gang Comes To Save Her

The squad is back! The first full trailer for ‘The Suicide Squad’ is even more insane than you ever could have imagined.

The long-awaited (and very R-rated) trailer for The Suicide Squad has finally arrived. The sequel to the 2016 blockbuster Suicide Squad is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2021. The trailer certainly did not disappoint.

Our first trailer. Warning: gore & adult language & supervillains & adventure & heart. Can't wait to see it in a theater with all of you on August 6. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/HdqlGVP0lB — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021

The wild and crazy Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) is back for another round of adventures and saving the day. She’ll be reunited with fellow Suicide Squad characters Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). However, she has a number of new members on her team, including Idris Elba as Bloodsport and John Cena as Peacemaker.

`In the trailer, Amanda assembled Rick, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, and more to go save Harley Quinn. They’ve enacted what they think is the perfect plan. Before they get moving, Harley Quinn just walks up completely fine. “You were gonna save me?” Harley cries. Rick notes it was a “really good plan.” Harley replies, “Well, I can go back inside and you can still do it.”

Additional cast members include Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Daniela Melchoir as Ratcatcher 2, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Alice Braga as SolSoria, and Steve Agee as King Shark.

This is our first look at The Suicide Squad since DC FanDome in August 2020. Director James Gunn gave a glimpse at the standalone sequel in a behind-the-scenes featurette. Harley is rocking a whole new look in The Suicide Squad. Instead of her Daddy’s Lil Monster T-shirt and tiny shorts, she’s in a red and black leather outfit for The Suicide Squad.

During DC FanDome, Gunn raved that this is the “greatest cast I’ve ever worked with by far.” He also teased this about The Suicide Squad, “The action is great, it’s funny, and it’s really dramatic in the right places.”

I'll just drop this here. Did I mention that a trailer is coming tomorrow? #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/VmB9n0rFSZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 25, 2021

Ahead of the trailer launch, the director also revealed the poster for The Suicide Squad. “They’re dying to save the world,” the movie’s tagline reads. The poster features Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Rick Flag, and more. The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021.