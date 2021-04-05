Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals The Secret To Her 20-Year Marriage With Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta Jones admits that there have been ‘ups and downs’ in her 20 year marriage to Michael Douglas, but shared what has kept the love alive for two decades.

Being married for twenty years in Hollywood is a rare achievement. But Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas just celebrated their two decade wedded union in Nov. 2020. The stunning actress revealed that they truly enjoy each other’s company, which has made their marriage a long and happy one. But she said there still have been highs and lows, just like any other couple who have been together for so many years.

Catherine, 51, admitted that their age gap — 25 years to the day — has come in to play at times with her 76-year-old Hollywood icon husband. “First of all, we have a lot of fun together. My husband is 25 years older than me; that’s not a secret. With any relationship, it wouldn’t be normal if there weren’t any ups and downs,” she told the Wall Street Journal in a new interview.

The Prodigal Son star explained how the nature of their acting careers has helped rather than hurt their marriage. “The constant is love and respect. We’ve never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other’s company. My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we’ve never had a 9-to-5 job where it’s consistent,” she revealed.

Thankfully the pair truly love being together, because they spend a great deal of their time with each other whether when not on a film set. “We’re either on or we’re off. I’m really working 16 hours a day, or I’m not. He’s doing the same, or not. So we’ve had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we’ve been just us,” the Welsh-born beauty recalled.

The couple are parents to two children, son Dylan, 20, and daughter Carys, 17. They spent over a decade raising their kids on the island of Bermuda, where Michael’s late mom Diana was born. “We lived on the island of Bermuda for 12 years bringing up our kids. We respect each other’s space, and our humor is just long-lasting,” she said of her marriage. Now that the kids are older, the couple put the estate on the market for $10.6 million in 2019.

And while home lockdown drove a lot of families crazy being around each other constantly, it was bliss for Catherine to have her family unit together at their upstate New York home. “I’m a big kind of European, three meals a day [person]. In the whole lockdown, I relished having my kids and my husband here for breakfast, lunch and dinner.” She added that, “It was very interesting how we all independently gave each other space but got together and met for our meals and looked forward to, What are we going to watch tonight? What are we going to play tonight?“

Catherine showed off to fans how crazy she still is about Michael and how he will always be her “honey bunny” in an adorable throwback photo she posted on Easter Sunday. In the Apr. 4 photo, She gushed in the caption, “Happy Easter! Remembering my time in Jerusalem today, with my bunny, oops sorry, my honey Michael.” Awww!