Kim Kardashian Reveals How Her Family Still Has Dinner Together & How Hard It’s Been On The Kids

Quarantine has Kim Kardashian missing her sisters so much! She revealed on ‘The View’ how they’re all staying connected despite not being able to see each other in person.

For a close knit family like the Kardashians, being apart for a long time is not an option. But now, during the COVID-19 crisis, all of the sisters and their kids are being forced to stay away as they remain quarantined. Kim Kardashian, 39, revealed on The View that they’re making the best of a sucky situation, though. Despite not being able to see each other in person, they’re all still having plenty of family time. It just took a little technological trickery to make it happen, but Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie are all still eating dinner together!

“It’s been really hard,” Kim confessed during her March 31 remote interview. ” We do Zoom Dinners, where we all make our plate and talk. I’ve been FaceTiming my grandma [Mary Jo Campbell] and my sisters. It has been really challenging.” Kim revealed that she’s only seen one sister IRL since California’s governor issued stay-at-home orders — which Kim says the whole family has been “taking very seriously.” It’s Kylie! The Kylie Cosmetics mogul actually busted out of the house briefly to help Kim get ready for her appearance on The View.

“It was so good to see Kylie this morning, even just for a second, while she was doing my makeup,” Kim said, laughing about how Kylie’s better than her at applying makeup. The sisters talked about “just everything we wanted to catch up on” during their quick reunion. Kim mentioned that staying apart has been rough for the younger KarJenner generation, too. “You know, our kids haven’t seen each other. The cousins haven’t played together,” she said. The Kardashian and Jenner cousins — and there’s a lot of them — do almost everything together. Kim’s daughter, North West, 6, and Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope Disick, 7, are attached at the hip. Fingers crossed that the kiddos will be reunited soon!