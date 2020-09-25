Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jonas Send Love To Each Other On Joint Birthday: ‘Here’s To The Future’

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones wished each other a happy shared birthday on their respective Instagram accounts, sending so much love to their ‘fellow Libras.’

Apart from being two extraordinarily gifted artists, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are the gold standard when it comes to Hollywood couples, and they proved that once again today! On September 25, the husband and wife took to their individual Instagram accounts to send one another sweet birthday tributes. Michael’s post came first, and his words were just as touching and sweet as the video compilation featuring photos of the couple set to Green Day‘s “Good Ridance (Time of Your Life).”

“Happy Birthday Catherine! I bet you are glad this year is over! Here’s to the future,” Michael captioned the video for his stunning wife’s 51st birthday, adding a red heart emoji after his words. A slew of the photos featured the couple on vacation in the snowy mountains, on the red carpet of the Golden Globes, and even sharing a few sweet smooches. Michael’s Fatal Attraction co-star, Glenn Close, even commented on the post and sent Catherine a lot of love on her bday! “HAPPY BIRTHDAY Catherine,” the seven-time Oscar nominee shared, adding that she was “sending” a lot of love, signified by red heart emojis.

Catherine’s post to Michael on his 76th birthday was just as touching, and included some other famous friends. “I am so honored to be born on the same day as all these talented people,” Catherine began the caption to her carousel post, which featured a black and white professional photo of her husband. “Happy Birthday Will [Smith], Heather [Locklear], Serge [Normant], Barbara [Walters] and OF COURSE the father of my children and my husband Michael,” she said, adding a red heart emoji.

“And to the ‘man of steel’ our dear friend Christopher [Reeve], you are always in our hearts and never forgotten,” she added, sending a loving tribute to the late actor who played Superman in four films between 1978-1987 before passing away in 2004 at the age of 52. The beloved and revered actor became paralyzed from neck down in 1995 following a horrific accident while riding a horse and struggled with severe reactions to drugs and medication as well as infections in the years that followed. “Happy Birthday my fellow Libras,” she concluded her tribute.

Michael and Catherine are one of the longest lasting Hollywood couples. The two have been married for nearly 20 years and share two children together — son Dylan Michael, 20, and daughter Carys Zeta, 17. Through ups and downs, the couple have stayed together and supported one another, which is so refreshing to see. Here’s to more shared birthdays for this Hollywood power couple!