Michael Douglas Pays Tribute To ‘Legend’ & Dad Kirk After His Death: I’m ‘Proud To Be’ His Son

Michael Douglas spoke out about his legendary father Kirk Douglas, who passed away on Feb. 5, in a heartbreaking statement he posted to Instagram and in it, he gushed over how much he loved him.

Michael Douglas, 75, gave a touching public statement on Instagram about the death of his father Kirk Douglas, who died at the age of 103 on Feb. 5. In the statement, which he added to two pics of Kirk, Michael sadly announced the passing of his devoted dad and shared how it’s been affecting the family. “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael started the statement. “To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine [Zeta Jones], a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

The heartbroken son went on to write about how much of a legend his father, who appeared in over 92 films, was to the film industry and how he left a legacy that “will endure for many generations to come.” He also mentioned his work in philanthropy and how he aimed to “bring peace to the planet.”

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true,” Michael concluded in the heartwarming post. “Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas.”

Michael’s emotional words come right after news of the Hollywood icon’s death made headlines. He was one of the last surviving actors of what’s been considered the film industry’s “Golden Age” so his passing has affected people all over the world. As an accomplished actor himself, Michael often gushed about his father’s positive influence and shared the best lessons he learned from him when he spoke to reporters at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards. “Stamina and tenacity,” he said. “He was out of a school where you give it your best shot, you’re going to walk away, you’ve done the best thing you can and then f*ck it. so that’s the best advice I got.”

We’re sending our comfort and healing wishes to Michael and the rest of Kirk’s family during this tough time.