Michael Douglas’ Kids, Dylan, 19, & Carys, 16, Look All Grown Up In Family Pic With Kirk Douglas, 102, & More

Now, this is a family photo! Michael Douglas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, along with their kids all joined legendary actor, Kirk Douglas for a family lunch in Beverly Hills on August 18. The new photo features 4 generations of the Douglas family!

How many Douglas’ are there! Michael Douglas, 74, and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 49, dined with four generations of the Douglas family on Sunday at their home in Beverly Hills. The actor and actress posed with Michael’s father, actor Kirk Douglas, 102, and his wife Anne, 100, in a group photo. Michael and Catherine’s children Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16, were all smiles in the snap. Michael’s eldest son, Cameron, 40, also present with his partner Viviane, 41, and their daughter, 20-month-old Lua.

Kelsey Douglas, 24, Michael’s niece, shared two photos of the family gathering to Instagram that same day. The second photo was a closeup selfie of her with Kirk, who turns 103 in December. “A table of strong jaw lines, large appetites and a shared love for attention #FAMILY,” she wrote, noting that a few family members were absent, including Tyler and Ryan Douglas. “Family photos are tough,” Kelsey’s captioned concluded.

Carys commented on Kelsey’s post with a sweet message, “All my love for the douglas fam.” Cameron also shared a family picture from the outdoor lunch, captioned, “Familyfirst” with red, yellow and green heart emojis. Hanging flowers dangled above the Douglas family in the photo, as the LA sunshine beat down on the table.

(Photo credit: Instagram / Kelsey Douglas)

(Photo credit: Instagram / Cameron Douglas)

The Douglas family gathering came after Michael and Catherine returned to her hometown of Swansea, Wales on July 24, where the actress received an honorary award as part of the city’s 50th birthday celebrations, according to the BBC. Michael, along with the couple’s son Dylan looked on as Catherine accepted the honorary Freedom of the City and county of Swansea. Catherine also shared the news on Instagram, writing that she was “truly thrilled” to receive the honor from her “beloved hometown.”

Following the celebration, Michael and Catherine jetted off to vacation in Portofino, Italy. The two were spotted lounging on a lavish yacht together as they took in the stunning sights on July 31.