Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Cutest Family Photos: See Adorable Pics With Their Kids

Ciara and Russell Wilson have the most adorable family ever, and they’re not shy about bringing their cute kids to public events!

We love seeing Ciara and Russell Wilson in photos with their cute kids, so we rounded up some adorable family photos in one place! Ciara actually welcomed her first son, Future Jr., while she was engaged to the rapper, Future, in 2014. However, just two months later, they called off the engagement. The next year, she started dating Russell, and he became a second father figure to the toddler. The two were engaged in 2016 and married just months later. Their daughter, Sienna, was born in April 2017.

Now, the foursome is practically inseparable. In July, Ciara performed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, and the whole family was on-hand to support her. They took some SUPER cute photos on the red carpet, and Future Jr. and Sienna proved they’re already camera ready. Russell, Future and Sienna even took the stage to announce Ciara’s performance, and then Russell did the honor of sliming the singer while the kids looked on. This wasn’t the first time they attended the event as a family, either — they were there in 2018, too!

Earlier this year, Russell also signed an incredible $140 million contract and four year extension with the Seattle Seahawks. He attended a press conference after the news was announced, and Ciara and the kids were by his side. Too cute! The kids have also visited Russell at training camp, and he always takes time out of practice to spend time with them.

Click through the gallery above to check out more of Ciara and Russell Wilson’s cute family photos — from red carpets to the football sidelines and more!