Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Cutest Family Photos: See Adorable Pics With Their Kids

Ciara and Russell Wilson have the most adorable family ever, and they’re not shy about showing off their gorgeous children!

We love seeing Ciara and Russell Wilson in photos with their cute kids, so we rounded up some adorable family photos in one place! Ciara actually welcomed her first son, Future Jr., while she was engaged to the rapper, Future, in 2014. However, just two months later, they called off the engagement. The next year, she started dating Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell, and he became a second father figure to the toddler, who is now six-years-old. The two were engaged in 2016 and married just months later. Their daughter, Sienna Princess, was born in April 2017.

Russell literally did a happy dance, running around their backyard with joy when a gender reveal in Apr. 2020 showed that the couple were expecting a son. The future NFL Hall of Famer and the “Thinkin’ Bout You” singer welcomed their baby boy on July 23, 2020. With the name he was given — Win Harrison Wilson — there seems to be a good chance he’ll follow his dad into an athletic career. Here’s a look at some of the family’s cutest moments, including personal ones which Russell and Ciara were happy to share with fans.

Russell is so proud of his wife and children

After his 2021 NFL season came to an end, the Wilson family jetted off to sunny Hawaii for a much needed vacation. Russell was thrilled to share a photo of his beautiful wife and their three happy children to his Instagram on Jan. 20, 2021. Ciara was still rocking pink locks, while baby Win sported a super curly head of hair. Future Jr. and Sienna looked so grown up, even wearing matching beachwear.

Ciara and the kids support their dad’s NFL team

Ciara got their three kids dressed up and ready to cheer on Russ as he and the Seahawks went up against the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the 2021 NFL playoffs on Jan. 9, 2021. CiCi dressed all three children in matching outfits featuring varsity jackets with the ‘hawks blue, white and neon green colors, a big “W” on the left chest for “Wilson” and his jersey number “3” on their shoulders. It was baby Win’s first time watching his dad in an NFL playoff game, though sadly the Seahawks went down to the Rams 30-20.

The Wilsons send 2020 holiday wishes

Russell, Ciara and the kids all wore matching white turtleneck sweaters and festive red plaid aprons in a 2020 Instagram holiday video wishing fans a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. The family was in the process of decorating Christmas cookies on a tray in front of them in their kitchen, with festive lights and pine garlands in the background. Baby Win looked adorable in a white onesie with an enviable head of thick hair, as daddy Russ held his son atop the kitchen’s island counter for his first Christmas in the world.

Family fun at Halloween

Ciara shared an IG photo decorating Halloween gingerbread houses (is that a new thing?) with Russ, Future Jr. and Sienna. Once again the fam all coordinated, this time in comfy navy blue outfits for the delicious and sweet activity. Future even showed how he’s becoming Russ’ mini-me, throwing the same two fingered “V” for victory signs.

Ciara shows how their kids are the biggest football fans

CiCi shared a precious IG photo of their three children cuddling, all dressed in white onesies with dark footballs and football helmet patterns. Future Jr. held on tightly to his new nearly two-month-old baby brother Win. Sienna sat next to her brothers and showed off her gorgeous, curly hair in the Sept. 21, 2020 photo, as Russ and the Seahawks kicked off their NFL season.

The family celebrates Russell’s new $140M Seahawks contract

Over a year before Win came along, Russell signed a whopping $140 million, four-year extension with the Seahawks in April 2019. It was a total family celebration, as he arrived for the press conference at the team headquarters in Renton, WA with Ciara, Sienna, and Future Jr. on hand for the occasion. Head coach Pete Carroll can be seen on the left, and ‘hawks general manager John Schneider on the right.

Family fun at the Kids’ Choice Awards

In July 2019, Ciara performed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, and the whole family was on-hand to support her. They took some SUPER cute photos on the red carpet, and Future Jr. and Sienna proved they’re already camera ready. Russell, Future and Sienna even took the stage to announce Ciara’s performance, and then Russell did the honor of sliming the singer while the kids looked on. This wasn’t the first time they attended the event as a family, either — they were there in 2018, too! You can see that photo below:

In July 2018, Sienna was still a squirmy toddler in her mom’s arms as the family posed on the orange carpet at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. Future Jr. had already mastered the art of carpet posing though, looking sharp and wearing chich red tinted sunglasses. Click through the gallery above to check out more of Ciara and Russell Wilson’s cute family photos — from red carpets to the football sidelines and more!