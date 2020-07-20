Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Daughter Carys, 17, Stuns In Gorgeous Silk Dress & Fans Gush She Looks ‘Just Like Mom’

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ beautiful daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, is basically her double! She posted the most gorgeous photo of the 17-year-old on Instagram, and fans happen to agree.

Catherine Zeta-Jones‘ daughter is the spitting image of the Oscar winner. The proud mom, 50, posted a gorgeous photo of her 17-year-old, Carys Zeta Douglas, on Instagram, and fans can’t get over how much they look alike. The photo, which you can see below, shows Carys striking a cute pose outside while wearing a stunning, white silk maxi dress. She’s going barefoot in the grass for her pic. “My girl, in the garden,” Catherine captioned the post.

The Chicago star’s Instagram followers flocked to the comments to gush about how Carys looks just like her. It’s true; they’re basically the same person! “Beautiful like mummy,” one fan wrote, including the heart emoji. “Just as beautiful as her mum,” another fan agreed, with another fan chiming in, “Stunning like her mum xx.”

One fan pointed out the similarities between Carys and her father, Michael Douglas: “I can see Michael in her but your hair,” they commented on the photo. Catherine loves posting photos her and Michael’s two kids, Carys and Dylan Zeta Douglas, on social media. She was hilariously caught taking a mini photoshoot of Carys during a trip to Paris in 2018. “Mamarrazi is what my kids call me with my camera,” Catherine captioned one of the pics on Instagram.

It’s all appreciated, though. Carys told Town & Country in 2018 that she benefits from her mom’s fashion sense (and clothes she can borrow). “Fashion has been so important in my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me,” Carys said. “I’m always looking through her closet.”