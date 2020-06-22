Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates Michael Douglas, 75, On Father’s Day With Rare Pic Of Him With All 3 Kids

Talk about an epic throwback. In honor of Father’s Day, Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a picture of Michael Douglas along with his three kids, back when they were so young!

“We love you, Michael [Douglas],” wrote Catherine Zeta-Jones in the Father’s Day message she posted on June 21. Along with the message, Catherine, 50, shared a picture of Michael, 75, with their two children – son Dylan Michael Douglas and daughter Carys Zeta-Douglas – and Cameron Douglas, the son he had with his first wife, Diandra Luker. Clearly, this was a throwback, because the 17-year-old Carys was just a toddler, the 19-year-old Dylan was a shirtless scamp, and Cameron (who’s currently 41) looked like he was in his early 20s.

Days before this celebration, Catherine took part in a Q&A on Instagram. When asked about how she’s been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine, the actress said she’s been staying sane by “playing cards, playing Monopoly, [and] having three meals a day. … We haven’t killed each other. We’ve respected each other’s space.” She did also say that there was a silver lining to this lockdown.

“Just to have time to be together and to talk, it’s been really great,” she said. “I’ve really enjoyed having the whole family together.” Catherine, Michael, Carys, and Dylan have been spending the quarantine together in their Irving, New York home. That’s not all – before the pandemic, the family welcomed a four-legged friend. “Introducing Taylor Douglas to the world,” Catherine captioned a Feb. 11 video of the family’s new dog.

Though there have been many moments of joy for Catherine and her family, 2020 marked the year they said good-bye to Michael’s father and Hollywood icon, Kirk Douglas. The Spartacus, 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea and The Bad & The Beautiful actor was 103-years-old when he passed away on Feb. 5. To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight…,” wrote Catherine in a message to her father-in-law.

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to,” wrote Michael. “But to me and my brothers, Joel and Peter, he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. … Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”