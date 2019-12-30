Catherine Zeta-Jones just put everyone else’s Christmas photos to shame. The actress shared a rare family portrait with hubby Michael Douglas and their two teenage kids while on holiday in East Africa.

“Sunday lunch in Zanzibar. Happy Sunday everyone!” Catherine Zeta-Jones, 50, captioned her Dec. 29 Instagram post. In the picture, the actress posed alongside husband Michael Douglas, 75, and their two children, 16-year-old Carys Zeta Douglas and 19-year-old Dylan Michael Douglas. The family has been celebrating the Christmas holiday in East Africa, and Catherine couldn’t have picked a more jealousy-inducing backdrop for this rare family photo. As the fam leaned against luxurious-looking pillows, the city of Zanzibar unfolded behind them. While it’s not Ugly Christmas Sweater photo, it’s undoubtedly an incredible holiday picture.

Catherine has been documenting her family’s trek through East Africa. She’s shared photos of elephants marching in a line, of a Rhinoceros relaxing in a bush, and of two wild Douglas siblings taking a bath. On Dec. 27, Catherine posted a video of her two kids goofing off in an outdoor tub. “I haven’t had a bubble bath in years,” said Dylan, while his sister covered him with suds. A later shot showed them making a whirlpool inside the tub. It’s the little things in life that bring the most pleasure, like taking an outdoor bath while on vacation in Zanzibar.

The pics and videos come months after Catherine visited Dylan at Brown University. The 19-year-old is half-way through his sophomore year at the prestigious university, and his mother decided to pay a visit in October. “On campus with my boy Dylan,” she captioned a selfie with Michael’s look-alike son. During her visit, Catherine shared clips from inside Dylan’s door room. “I think my son needs a new tube of toothpaste. College life,” she wrote on her Instagram Story while sharing a shot of an empty tube. Hopefully, they packed plenty of Crest (or Tom’s Of Maine, if that’s how you roll) for this trip.

From how relaxed Michael looked, it seems as if the Hollywood Icon had already cashed in his pension. However, while the Wall Street star looked like he had retired, don’t expect him to ever give up acting. “I can’t imagine [retiring]. Unless I stop walking or breathing. No, I love what I’m doing,” Michael said to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BAFTA’s TV Tea Party sponsored by Jaguar on Saturday, September 21. “I love what I’m doing, so I just hope to keep going, as long as there are parts for old people.”