Catherine Zeta-Jones Proudly Shares Photo Of Lookalike Son, Dylan Douglas, 19, At Brown University

Dylan just started his sophomore year at the prestigious university in Rhode Island, and he’s looking just like his dad Michael!

Dylan Douglas, 19, is all grown up! The teen got a visit from mom Catherine Zeta-Jones, 50, at Brown University, where he started his sophomore year in September. “On campus with my boy Dylan,” Catherine captioned the cute selfie in front of a historic-looking brownstone building. The pair look dressed for the cool 45 degree weather, as Catherine sports a black coat and beige lace scarf, while Dylan is bundled in a navy peacoat, black bomber and a Japanese Star Wars shirt. Stylish Catherine was also giving us some serious Elton John vibes with a circle pair of sunglasses!

Mom appeared to be in town for a weekend visit, and documented the visit on her Instagram story! In one post, she hilariously shared a very empty and twisted tube of Colgate toothpaste writing “I think my son needs a new tube of toothpaste. College life” with a laughing emoji. Other posts showed the brunette enjoying the Rhode Island scenery, writing “Beautiful fall day” and “Perfect” on a gorgeous shot of the campus, which was founded in 1764.

Dylan is looking more and more like his handsome dad Michael Douglas, 75, in recent years and Catherine’s latest photo is no exception! Michael wasn’t on hand for the visit, but popped up on Catherine’s Instagram story the following day to welcome daughter Carys, 16, home from boarding school. Michael fondly spoke about his teenage son in a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, dubbing him a “daredevil” after Dylan shared a video of himself diving off a cliff! “He just did a skydiving thing,” Michael, who recently confirmed he has no plans to retire, continued. “But I remember that age. It’s a hormonal thing, I think, for boys, testing yourself … I just think it 00 you know, what I did not like is he was the first one to jump.”

Catherine, Michael and Carys dropped Dylan off at the university in September 2018, and the occasion was emotional for the mom-of-two. “The Mask of Zorro” actress shared a super cute black-and-white video documenting the experiencing, titled “college dorm drop off video.” Dylan can be seen giving his sister a sweet hug in his dorm room, as the video transitions to childhood moments of Dylan and his parents.