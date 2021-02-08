Watch
Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals How She’s Celebrating Valentine’s Day With Husband Michael Douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones discussed the romantic plans she has with her husband of 21 years, Michael Douglas, for Valentine’s Day, while launching her Casa Zeta-Jones line.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, gave fans some inside details about her life at home with her husband Michael Douglas, 76, in her latest video chat on TalkShopLive. The actress was launching and promoting her Casa Zeta-Jones makeup line during the broadcast when she touched upon how she’s been doing in quarantine as well as what she and Michael, who she’s been married to for 21 years, have planned for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14. After a fan asked whether she will order in or cook for the day of romance, she admitted she’ll be doing the former. Check out the video of Catherine HERE!
“Order in,” she said during the video stream. “Order in! I’m not good at cooking, Angela, but I give it a go! I’m great at plating. No, I think I’m ordering in! Actually, Michael’s ordering Chinese tonight. That’s his job.”
Catherine also touched upon how she’s managed to find ways to cope with being in quarantine since the coronavirus started and it’s all about balance with family. “My saving grace during quarantine is just being kind to myself and to my family,” she explained. “Giving each other our space but being really close and holding each other tight and keeping safe.”
While welcoming her fans to the stream, which she filmed at home, she assured everyone that her house was really “quiet” so that she could focus on giving them her full attention. “Michael’s upstairs I told him to be quiet, I am busy,” she cheekily said. “No one’s allowed to talk here.”
“No one’s allowed to play their music,” she continued. “No one’s allowed to watch any sports. No one’s allowed to put the news on. Everyone is super quiet. My house has never been this quiet because I’m speaking to you.”
Before her fun video chat for her impressive makeup products, Catherine and Michael have made headlines for their sweet marriage. The lovebirds often take to social media to share cute posts, about each other, including one that included a pic of them sharing a steamy kiss, especially on special occasions. They both celebrate their birthdays on Sept. 25, so on that special day last year, they shared loving Instagram posts.
“Happy Birthday Catherine! I bet you are glad this year is over! Here’s to the future,” Michael wrote alongside a video compilation of some of their cutest moments. “I am so honored to be born on the same day as all these talented people,” Catherine began her caption for her birthday post, which featured a black and white professional photo of her husband. “Happy Birthday Will [Smith], Heather [Locklear], Serge [Normant], Barbara [Walters] and OF COURSE the father of my children and my husband Michael.”