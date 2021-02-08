Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals How She’s Celebrating Valentine’s Day With Husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones discussed the romantic plans she has with her husband of 21 years, Michael Douglas, for Valentine’s Day, while launching her Casa Zeta-Jones line.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, gave fans some inside details about her life at home with her husband Michael Douglas, 76, in her latest video chat on TalkShopLive. The actress was launching and promoting her Casa Zeta-Jones makeup line during the broadcast when she touched upon how she’s been doing in quarantine as well as what she and Michael, who she’s been married to for 21 years, have planned for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14. After a fan asked whether she will order in or cook for the day of romance, she admitted she’ll be doing the former. Check out the video of Catherine HERE!

“Order in,” she said during the video stream. “Order in! I’m not good at cooking, Angela, but I give it a go! I’m great at plating. No, I think I’m ordering in! Actually, Michael’s ordering Chinese tonight. That’s his job.”