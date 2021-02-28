Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Gorgeous In Black Dress With High Slit At Golden Globes

Catherine Zeta-Jones lit up the room when she arrived at the Golden Globe Awards as a presenter during the 2021 show on Feb. 28.

While presenting at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, Catherine Zeta-Jones slayed the stage in a gorgeous gown. Before the show, Catherine also walked the socially distant red carpet with her husband, Michael Douglas, in the stunning look. She wore an off-the-shoulder black gown, and showed some leg thanks to a slit that ran all the way up one side of the dress.

Catherine completed her look with a pair of sky-high heels, which strapped around her ankle and featured an open toe. Her hair cascaded down her back, and she wore minimal accessories, so that the focus of the night was on her ensemble. She posed with her left leg sticking out to accentuate the sexy slit.

The coronavirus pandemic put a bit of the damper on the Globes this year, as there was only a limited red carpet before the show. Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler also broadcasted from separate coasts, with Tina in New York and Amy in California. Presenters attended the event in-person, with some stars on the east coast and some on the west coast. However, most of the nominees were only able to attend virtually.

Catherine has attended the Globes many times over the years, and she always looks amazing on the red carpet. At the show in 2019, she walked alongside her husband, Michael Douglas, while wearing a glamorous, one-shouldered green dress with a thigh-high slit. The year before that, she stunned in a long-sleeved, sheer black gown with a deep plunging neckline.

Although Catherine is only at the Globes as a presenter this year, she’s experienced attending the show as a nominee in the past, as well. In 2000 she received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in Traffic, and in 2002, she was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for starring in Chicago.