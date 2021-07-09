Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, Passionately Kisses Michael Douglas, 76, After 21 Years Of Marriage

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas shared a passionate kiss as they cuddled near the sea in a series of sweet new photos on July 8.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51, husband Michael Douglas, 76, sure know how to keep the spark alive! After 21 years of marriage, they proved they still have the hots for each other with sexy new PDA photos shared on July 9.

The slideshow post, which Catherine shared on Instagram, showed her arm around Michael as they both smiled for the camera. Then, throughout the next few photos, Catherine playfully plants kisses on Michael as a body of water can be seen behind them.

“When bad selfies happen to good people,” the Oscar winner wrote in the caption before jokingly adding, “well maybe.. not so bad and not so good.” Naturally, this photo garnished many comments from adoring fans.

One fan remarked that it was “humanly impossible for Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones to EVER take a bad selfie/picture,” while another commented, “you guys both look beautiful,” along with a heart emoji.

The Chicago actor has been married to Michael for more than 21 years and they have no plans on slowing down their romance. She revealed all the secrets to their healthy marriage in an April 5 interview with the Wall Street Journal. “The constant is love and respect. We’ve never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other’s company. My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we’ve never had a 9-to-5 job where it’s consistent,” she said.

Catherine and Michael share two children together — son Dylan, 20, and daughter Carys, 18 — while Michael is also a father to son Cameron Douglas, 42, from his previous marriage with Diandra Luker.