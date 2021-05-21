Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Rare Family Photo From Daughter Carys’ Graduation
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas’ daughter, Carys, just graduated high school and they marked the occasion with a sweet family pic.
Catherine Zeta-Jones is one proud mom! The Chicago actress, 51, shared a rare family photo to Instagram on May 21 to celebrate daughter Carys Zeta‘s high school graduation, along with a loving caption.
In the happy snap Carys, 18, is flanked by her proud parents, Catherine and Michael Douglas, as well as her brother Dylan Douglas, 20. In a second photo Dylan holds his sister up in his arms as they both smile wide.
Catherine captioned the photo: “Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you.”
Carys’ dad Michael, 76, shared the same set of photos with an equally sweet caption. “Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021! Your Mom and I are so proud of you!”
“We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come!” the Ant-Man actor continued, signing off his caption with a heart emoji.
Last month, on April 20, Carys tuned 18 and her mom made sure to give her a loving tribute on the milestone day. “You are everything, and everything is you,” the Academy Award-winning actress wrote about her daughter.
“Thank you for the joy you bring me. At 5 am this morning, you texted me to thank me for giving birth to you,” her caption continued. “That’s the kind of woman you are. Kind. Your wisdom outnumbers your years.”
“Your beauty is deep, and your heart is big enough to love and envelop the world, your sense of humor……very important…. is insurmountable. I could go on. Your Japanese needs some work, but that’s doable. I love you, angel. Mama.”
Catherine is extremely close to both her kids and she told the Wall Street Journal Magazine in a recent interview that having them both at home during the Covid-19 lockdown was bliss. “I’m a big kind of European, three meals a day [person]. In the whole lockdown, I relished having my kids and my husband here for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”She added that, “It was very interesting how we all independently gave each other space but got together and met for our meals and looked forward to, What are we going to watch tonight? What are we going to play tonight?“