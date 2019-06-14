See Pic
Hollywood Life

Michael Douglas’ Look-A-Like Son Cameron, 40, Strips Off Shirt To Show Chiseled Chest & Arms

Cameron Douglas shirtless
Backgrid
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cameron Douglas meets up with a friend in Los Angeles and the actor cant help but take off his shirt as he makes his way back to his ride.Pictured: Cameron DouglasBACKGRID USA 13 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: W Blanco / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor, Cameron Douglass shows off his tattoos and ripped physique during a grocery run at Bristol Farms in Los Angeles. The actor steps out of his ride shirtless but remembers to throw on a shirt before heading inside the supermarket. Pictured: Cameron Douglas BACKGRID USA 28 MAY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: W Blanco / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cameron Douglas 'Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story' film premiere, New York, USA - 30 Nov 2017
Cameron Douglas Catherine Zeta-Jones and Cameron Douglas out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Nov 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Entertainment & Sports Editor

Hello, Cameron Douglas! The sultry son of actor, Michael Douglas went shirtless while out in LA on June 13! And, he looks just like his dad… minus the chest, stomach and arm tattoos, of course.

Cameron Douglas, 40, is looking summertime fine! The Loaded star was photographed shirtless while out on a stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday — and, he’s never looked better. He was all smiles with his shirt in his hand, as he opened the door of his car while talking to a friend. Cameron’s chest, arm and stomach tattoos were on full display in the LA sun.

We couldn’t help but notice the actor’s striking resemblance to his Oscar-winning father, Michael Douglas, 74. It was just in February 2018 that Cameron opened up about his dad’s support while he dealt with multiple arrests for separate drug offenses. In 2009, Cameron was arrested possession of methamphetamine, and due to the large amount of the drug seized, he was charged with intent to distribute. Then, in 2010, Cameron was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing heroin and dealing large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine out of a New York hotel room. His sentence was later extended after was caught attempting to sell prescription medication to his fellow inmates.

In his first interview after being released from prison in 2016, Cameron revealed that it was the love of his family, including his father’s wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, 49, that got him through his toughest times. “My family never gave up on me, not for one second,” he told the Daily Mail in 2018. “Catherine is a scrapper, she’s someone who came from Wales and clawed her way up to the very top through sheer talent and determination. She never gives up on anything and she didn’t quit on me. The love of my family got me through my darkest days.”

Cameron Douglas shirtless

Cameron Douglas shirtless while out in LA on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Photo credit: Backgrid)

In December 2017, Cameron and his girlfriend, Viviane Thibes, a yoga teacher, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Lua Izzy. She was born just 16 months after his release from prison.