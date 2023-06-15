Gwyneth Paltrow’s Look-Alike Daughter Apple, 19, Wears Mom’s 2002 Oscars Dress: Photo

Image Credit: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/David Fisher/Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow has some of the most iconic fashion moments of all time, meaning she has one of the best closets to borrow clothes from. Her daughter Apple Martin clearly likes to make the most of her mom’s stylish wardrobe. The Oscar-winner, 50, revealed that her daughter, 19, does indeed raid her closet from time-to-time, by posting a photo, which you can see here, of her trying on her Alexander McQueen gown from the 2002 Academy Awards on her Instagram Story on Thursday, June 15.

Gwyneth shared the photo in response to a fan asking if her daughter “ever wear[s] any of [her] fashion archives,” during a Q&A. In the snap, Apple modeled the dress inside what appeared to be a walk-in closet. She looked so much like her mom in the black skirt with a gray lace-up top. She also accessorized with a few bracelets and a necklace.

Besides Apple, Gwyneth also shared a photo of her younger son Moses Martin, 17, when a fan asked “why is Moses so handsome” in Spanish. She responded in Spanish, writing, “And even more inside” with a photo of him behind the wheel of a car.

The Shakespeare in Love actress shares both children with her ex-husband Chris Martin, 46, from Coldplay. The pair were married from 2003 to 2016. Gwyneth married her second husband Brad Falchuk, 52, in 2018. While the Goop founder and Coldplay frontman split up many years ago, it’s clear that they remain close and good co-parents. She shared a loving tribute to him calling the singer “the sweetest father and friend” in March.

Aside form modeling her mom’s old dress, Apple also joined in a video after her mom appeared on the podcast Call Her Daddy, and opened up about intimate details about some of her past relationships with a few hot actors like Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt. After the episode dropped, Apple filmed a video of herself covering her ears, showing that she didn’t want to know some of those parts about her mom’s life.