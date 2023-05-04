Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple, 18, Covers Her Ears After Mom’s Intimate Romance Confessions

There are just some things we don’t want to know about our parents! One day after Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, detailed some of her private bedroom experiences with actors Brad Pitt, 59, and Ben Affleck, 50, her daughter, Apple Martin, 18, just couldn’t take it! On May 3, the blonde beauty appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, and the next day, Apple was pictured covering her ears when listening to her mom recount her prior romances. “LMAOO ily Apple thanks for supporting the show… and your mom on this ep,” host, Alexandra Cooper captioned the hilarious clip of the teenager.

In the video, Apple covered her ears while her famous momma and Alexandra laughed at her reaction. Gwyneth’s mini-me looked extra cute in a casual, yet chic, ensemble that featured loose jeans and a sweatshirt with The Rolling Stones’ famous tongue logo on it. She completed the in-studio outfit with black sunglasses and a trendy black leather belt.

Soon after the clip was shared, many of the podcast host’s 1.8 million followers took to the comments to react over Apple’s comical moment. “This was SO CUTE! I love Alex fangirling and it seemed like Gwyneth was super into the vibe too,” one admirer quipped, while another added, “People thought she was looking at her publicist but it was really her daughter!” A third fan couldn’t help but comment on how grown up Apple is. “I feel so old seeing Apple , I remember when she was born and waiting to find out the name,” they penned, while another agreed and penned, “Not apple being grown remember her being the first unique baby name I ever heard.”

The Iron Man star appeared on the May 4 episode of the viral podcast, as mentioned above, and did not hold back when playing a game called “Brad or Ben?” Alex asked the Goop founder which of two Hollywood hunks was better in bed and she said it was “really hard” to pick one. “Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of at the time,” Gwyneth dished. “And then Ben was, like, technically excellent. I can’t believe my daughter is listening to this!”

Gwyn dated the Fight Club star for three years beginning in 1994 and later got engaged to him in Dec. 1996. Sadly, the two ended up parting ways six months after their engagement. By the fall of 1997, she was loved up once more, but this time with Ben. She and the Gone Girl star dated for just over a year before they broke it off at the start of 1999. They notable briefly rekindled their romance in 2000, however, they broke up once and for all that October. Gwyneth went on to marry singer Chris Martin, 46, in 2003, but they divorced by 2016. She and the Coldplay singer also share son, Moses Martin, 17. Most recently, she married Brad Falchuk, 52, in 2018.