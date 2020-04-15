Gwyneth Paltrow’s Stunning Look-Alike Daughter Apple, 15, Trolls Her Mother’s ‘Vagina Candle’ & More

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter, Apple has jokes! The ‘Goop’ founder revealed a quarantine ‘to-do’ list that her daughter wrote inside a notebook, which requested more of the brand’s products, including Gwyneth’s controversial candle and more.

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s family is keeping the comedy alive while quarantined at home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Goop founder, 47, shared a funny note from her 15-year-old daughter, Apple, which suggested a few items her mom could add more of to her lifestyle website — specifically Goop‘s famous “Jade Egg” and “This Smells Like My Vagina Candle.”

“Apple’s interpretation of my to-do list,” the actress turned full-time Goop‘r wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of a notebook on April 15. Apple took a black pen to the paper and wrote her suggestions in big letters. Gwyneth added the quippy hashtag, “#quaranteen.”

Many of Gwyneth’s celebrity friends shared their thoughts in the comments of her post. “Hahahahaha she’s a genius,” actress Mindy Kaling wrote about Apple. And, Gwyneth agrees. “Oh, she is,” the proud mom replied to a fan who called her daughter a “flipping genius” who “needs to be in charge.” (We agree!) Actress, Olivia Wilde left a few hand-clapping emojis in the comments.

(Photo credit: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram)

Back in January, Goop made headlines for its $75 “This Smells Like My Vagina Candle,” which Gwyneth said derived from a joke.

“This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP — the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, ‘Uhhh..this smells like a vagina’ — but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent,” the product description reads on the Goop website.

Incase you haven’t gotten your hands on the high-demand candle, which sold out in a matter of hours, the smell doesn’t sound bad at all. The candle’s fragrance is actually a concoction of “geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed,” the website says.

Gwyneth’s post came after she told John Legend that her daughter finds her “mortifying.”

“If I do anything in public [that’s] not talking and standing still, she’s like, ‘stop!’” Gwyneth confessed to the singer, who took over hosting duties on the February 14 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “She’s 16 in May. If I dance, she turns red.”