Moses Martin, 16, Recalls Mom Gwyneth Paltrow ‘Yelling’ At Man Who Skied Into Her: See His Testimony

Following his sister Apple’s testimony, Moses Martin had his deposition shared in a civil case where their mother, Gwyneth Paltrow, is being accused of skiing into a retired doctor and fleeing the scene during a Utah family vacation in 2016. Portions of Moses’ testimony were read aloud in court on Tuesday, March 28 to be admitted as evidence for the jury. Although Moses said he only “briefly saw the collision,” he gave his side of the aftermath.

“I recall skiing with my instructor and briefly seeing the collision,” Moses recalled in the deposition. “Then he skied over, and I followed him. And I saw my mother and a person behind her who had crashed.” He added, “When I skied over, I heard my mom yelling at the guy. She was saying something along the lines of, ‘What the F-word. You just ran into me.’ ”

Moses also denied that he was calling for Gwyneth’s attention just before the accident, as prosecution had suggested that that was the cause of the actress getting distracted and crashing into plaintiff Terry Sanderson. Gwyneth, who shares her two children with ex Chris Martin, previously testified that Moses was behind her on the slope and Apple was down the hill at the time of the incident.

In Apple’s deposition read aloud Tuesday, she said she became aware of the collision once she reunited with the family at the foot of the ski hill. “I noticed [Gwyneth] looked a bit shocked, and I asked what had happened, and she said, ‘This A-hole ran into me, he ran right into my back,” the 18 year old recalled in her deposition. “And I remember she did this motion saying he ran into her back and they both went down. I remember that’s what she said. She was in a state of shock.”

The siblings’ statements come four days after Gwyneth testified about the trip, where she denied blame — saying that Sanderson “categorically hit me on that ski slope, and that is the truth.” She also said she initially thought that it was sexual assault. “It was a quick thought that went through my head. There was a strange grunting noise and a body behind me, so I was trying to make sense of what was going on. My mind was going very quickly,” she said.

The Shakespeare in Love vet, who was on the ski trip with her boyfriend at the time is being sued by Sanderson for $300,000 in damages after alleging she crashed into him on the slopes and then promptly took off without a care. Gwyneth is countersuing for $1 and legal fees, saying Sanderson is just out to cash in on her fame and wealth.

The lawsuit was first filed back in January 2019. The jury is expected to begin deliberations on Thursday, March 30.