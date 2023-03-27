Sunny Hostin Calls Gwyneth Paltrow’s Trial A ‘Clown Show’ After Her Testimony

The View co-host Sunny Hostin called out the lawyer questioning Gwyneth Paltrow in her ski crash trial during a “Hot Topic” discussion on Monday, March 27. The co-hosts called out the attorney, who asked the actress some “uncomfortable” questions during the trial. Sunny, 54, dismissed Terry Sanderson, the optometrist trying to sue the actress, 50, during the discussion.

The hosts showed a clip of Terry’s lawyer’s questions for Gwyneth where she appeared somewhat star-struck by the Shakespeare in Love star. The attorney remarked that she was “jealous” of Gwyneth’s height, called the actress “small but mighty” when speaking about her yelling at Terry on the slope, and she asked about her typical clothing while skiing. “Probably had a better ski outfit though, I bet,” the attorney said in the clip.

After the video ended, the hosts giggled a little bit at the unconventional line of questioning. Sara Haines asked if there was something that could be done by the judge overseeing the trial. “Is she fangirling?” she asked. “Why does the judge not intervene?”

Sunny, who is a lawyer and former federal prosecutor, then jumped in to point out how ridiculous the trial is. “The judge has intervened a couple of times, because it has become such a clown show. First, he sued her for $3 million for crashing into her, and now it’s $300,000. Why don’t they just want Gwyneth to be great?” she said, before listing some of her favorite Goop products.

Ana Navarro also roasted the lawyer a little bit, comparing the questioning to a fictional (but hilarious lawyer). “I think that lawyer is brilliant. I haven’t laughed this hard since I saw My Cousin Vinny,” she joked, before also calling out the original efforts to sue her for $3 million.

Sara also called out the efforts to have another camera added to the courtroom to focus on Gwyneth, and co-host Alyssa Farah-Griffin also called out the efforts to sue the actress. “It feels a little money-grabby. This is one of the most elite resorts in the country. They both can afford to be there, but it’s like ‘Oh, Gwyneth Paltrow hit me,'” Alyssa said.

Shortly before cutting to a commercial break, Sunny also brought up claims that the optometrist’s Go-Pro footage from the alleged incident couldn’t be located. “His Go-Pro thing disappeared,” she said. “What does the Go-Pro footage show, sir?”

Gwyneth took the stand to testify on Friday, March 24. In the lawsuit filed against her, Terry claims she crashed into him because she was skiing recklessly. He alleged that he suffered brain damage from the accident. In a countersuit, the actress said that it was actually Terry who crashed into her, and she was angry about the incident. Her countersuit is for just $1 and legal fees.