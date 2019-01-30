Chris Martin In Rare Photo With Mini Me Kids Apple, 14, & Moses, 12, After Gwyneth Is Sued For $3.1 Million

Chris Martin took kids Apple and Moses for a food run while their mom Gwyneth has recently been sued – read details and see pics inside!

Coldplay singer Chris Martin, 41, spent some quality time with his children Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, amidst mother 46-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawsuit. Chris, Apple, and Moses all held food as they walked through a parking lot together in Los Angeles on Jan. 28. SEE THE NEW PICS FROM THE DAILY MAIL HERE.

Chris wore a white t-shirt that read “happiness” in capital letters, black pants, and a white and black hat. Teen Apple rocked a red Rolling Stones t-shirt tied into a knot, ripped black jeans, and a terry cloth red sweater. Her blonde hair was in a center part, and she accessorized with silver necklaces and a purple scrunchie. Moses wore the same color scheme as his dad, with a black hooded sweatshirt and white long pants. Moses was seen eating and enjoying one of his treats while they walked together as a family.

The same week, news hit that Gwyneth had been sued for $3.1 million due to an alleged hit-and-run ski accident in Feb. 2016, People reported. The lawsuit claimed that Gwyneth hit a fellow skier in Park City, Utah, and “turned and skied away, leaving [46-year-old Terry] Sanderson [the plaintiff] stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured,” the lawsuit read. Gwyneth’s rep denied the event described in the lawsuit occurred. “This lawsuit is completely without merit,” the rep said. “Anyone who reads the facts will realize that.”

Chris and Gwyneth got married on Dec. 5, 2003, and had Apple five months later, in May 2004. Moses was born in April 2006. The parents’ infamous “conscious uncoupling” happened in March 2014, but the couple officially divorced in July 2016. Gwyneth remarried on Sept. 29, 2018 to Brad Falchuk, 47, and Chris has been dating 50 Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson, 29, since 2017.

Despite the drama the family has been caught up in due to the lawsuit, it’s good to see Chris out and about with his kids, enjoying their company! We’re sure in between his busy schedule with band Coldplay, he likes to unwind with his children at any point he can!