Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Ariana Biermann Breaks Social Media Silence After Kroy Split

Ariana Biermann, 21, isn’t bothered! Amid Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann‘s shocking recent split, the Don’t Be Tardy star took to Instagram on Thursday, May 11 with a gorgeous carousel of pics of her newest hairstyle. In each of the four photos, the gorgeous reality TV personality stood in front of the door of a salon, her softly blown out brunette locks falling luxuriously around her shoulders. She wore a sultry expression, layered necklaces, and black shirt for the photos, and her makeup glam was perfection. “Always giving me my dream hair,” she captioned the pics while tagging stylist @hairby_chrissy. She did not mention the news that rocked fans earlier this week, as Kim filed divorce papers in a move to end her 11-year marriage to Kroy, listing April 30 as their date of separation.

Her sister Brielle Biermann made her loyalties known by unfollowing Kroy following the split news. In any case, Ari’s 650K fans on the platform were there for the gorgeous new look. “Ur perfect and you know it,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “omg I’m blown away!” “I came back again because wow,” admitted one follower.

Ari’s stylist herself shared details about Ariana and Brielle’s frequent hair makeovers in a 2020 interview. “Everyone wants whatever they have. So I have clients that literally will be like, I just want whatever she had last time,” Chrissy Rasmussen of Habit Salon told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in January of 2020.

“Brielle and Ariana they both wanted to spice things up and do something different so keeping it fresh for the winter by going dark was their dream colo. They’ve been talking about it forever and they were like ‘Okay I’m going to go brown’ but then they would come like ‘No we’re going to wait’ cause of their show and they didn’t want to have to go back and do clips,” she explained. “They didn’t want her hair to be a different color. So they were like I want to do it so bad but I can’t yet. Brielle had been talking bout it for like a year. And so she loves being brown so we did it once before and she loved it but I think they decided to change it up.”