Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce 2 Months After Split

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann may not be getting a divorce after all! The reality star, 45, reportedly filed paperwork to dismiss their divorce, and the former NFL player, 37, is expected to do the same, according to court documents viewed by TMZ. Kim filed her paperwork two months after the pair first filed for divorce, on Friday, July 7.

The decision to file to dismiss came just days after the couple were seen bringing their children to church together on Sunday, July 2. The family reportedly attended a service and then went to breakfast together. Kim filed for divorce on April 30, and she said that their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation” in her filing. She was also seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their four children together: Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.