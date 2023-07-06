Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Reunite To Take Kids To Church Amidst Messy Divorce

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak put their differences aside over the weekend amidst their nasty divorce to spend time together as a family with their four kids. The former couple, who publicly split in May when the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed for divorce, share four kids: sons Kroy, 11, and Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. In photos obtained by TMZ that can be seen HERE, the entire family attended an Atlanta church service together and then went out to eat.

Kroy, 37, looked handsome in black jeans paired with a white button-down, a black belt, and black sneakers. Kim, 45, looked beautiful in gray paper bag trousers and a white blouse that featured ruffled sleeves. Their boys wore a combination of jeans and shorts, while Kaia looked adorable in a matching checkered outfit.

Their smiling faces appear to be a stark contrast to what the public has seen — and heard — amid their dramatic divorce. Last month, a newly released audio clip obtained by TMZ revealed that the reality star called 9-1-1 on the former NFL pro, claiming that he allegedly accused her friend of “kidnapping” their son while he was at an approved playdate with his pal. The call took place in Alpharetta, GA, on Jun. 16. “I just have a situation here where my husband [Kroy] is threatening a kidnapping because my girlfriend took my son on a playdate,” Kim said in the call. She also said her son was so scared by his father’s alleged harassment regarding the situation that he was “shaking” and “hysterically crying”. She also made sure to note that she had arranged the playdate.

Just days before the alleged kidnapping drama took place, Kroy asked the Superior Court of Fulton County to appoint a Guardian ad Litem for their kids to keep the well-being of their kids in mind amid court proceedings and the messy split. In the court document, which PEOPLE claimed to have obtained, Kroy reportedly said that Kim is not fit to be a mother and was failing to be a parent due to her gambling addiction. “At times she has been so consumed with hitting the ‘spin’ button on the virtual slot machines that she fails to pay adequate attention to the children, except when she permits them to gamble on her account,” the filing claimed. He also said he was forced t0 “pick up all the slack” at home due to Kim’s reported lack of consideration and interest in the family.

Unsurprisingly, Kim quickly shot back at Kroy’s claims. “It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” the KAB Cosmetics founder said in a statement to HollywoodLife on June 13 via her attorney, David Beaudry. “To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.”

“Kim has remained quiet through the divorce process thus far for the sake of the children, but with this most recent filing, she has no choice but to speak up,” the statement continued. “The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children. Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way. She refuses to allow Kroy to paint her as something she is not for his own gain. Kim looks forward to the day we can appear in court and solve these issues once and for all.”

The public tension between the estranged couple began as soon as Kroy filed for divorce in response to Kim’s filing. In his court docs, he asked for physical and legal custody of his and Kim’s four children, as reported by TMZ. He also reportedly asked for “possession” of the reality star‘s Georgia mansion that went into foreclosure in February.

Kim and Kroy were together for 11 years. In Kim’s divorce filing, she listed their separation date as April 30 and said their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” At one point, they had their own spin-off reality show, Don’t Be Tardy.