‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Recap: Kim Zolciak Begs Husband Kroy For More Intimacy — ‘We Have No Love Life’

The Biermann family’s road trip started to take a toll on Kim Zolciak and Kroy’s love life during the Nov. 10 episode of ‘Don’t Be Tardy’.

After the Biermann family’s RV broke down in a deserted parking lot during the Nov. 10 episode of Don’t Be Tardy, Kim Zolciak, 42, started complaining to Kroy, 35, about their dwindling sex life. As Kroy tried starting the engine, he said, “Please just give it to me, please.” And while he didn’t mean it in a sexual way — he was literally talking about the engine starting — Kim took the opportunity to take a jab at him for not having sex with her more.

“You give it to me. We have no love life,” she said, however, she seemed to be joking as they both laughed a bit. He then shot back, “That’s not what you said this morning.” She added, “I wish,” before he continued, “At 4AM, in this parking lot.” Then, she let out a big laugh before Kroy turned his attention back to fixing the RV.

Earlier in the episode, Brielle Biermann led the family into an area where they felt uncomfortable. And once Kroy pulled into a deserted parking lot to rest, the RV stopped working. They later discovered it was a loose wire that was causing their issue, so soon enough, they were back on the road and heading to a dude ranch. But not before they stopped at a nut farm for some fun snacks, including chocolate, fruit, well… nuts. But Kim also made sure she got some lunch meat since she hadn’t been able to eat any since they left Atlanta. If you recall, Kim’s family was tough on her when it came to what she packed, as they don’t have much room on the RV.

Anyway, let’s hope moving forward that Kim and Kroy find some alone time so they can reignite their sex life.

Want more Biermann family drama? Watch new episodes of Don’t Be Tardy on Tuesdays at 10pm on Bravo.