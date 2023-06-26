Kim Zolciak Calls 911 On Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Amid Volatile Divorce

Nearly two months since Kim Zolciak filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann, new audio released on Jun. 26, revealed that she called 911 on her ex on Jun. 16.

Reading Time: 3 minutes
June 26, 2023 6:28PM EDT
kim zolciak 911 call
Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

Although it’s been nearly two months since The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak, 45, filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann, 37, their split does not appear to be getting any smoother. A new audio clip obtained by TMZ (listen below) on Jun. 26 revealed that the blonde beauty called 911 on her ex and claimed that he allegedly accused her friend of “kidnapping” their son. The call took place in Alpharetta, GA, on Jun. 16, after she allowed her son to go on a playdate to the rodeo.

“I just have a situation here where my husband [Kroy] is threatening a kidnapping because my girlfriend took my son on a playdate,” Kim explained at the start of the call. The mother-of-six then accused Kroy of having allegedly “harassed” her friend and caused her son to be “shaking” and “hysterically crying” after the alleged incident. The TV personality also added that she allegedly told the 37-year-old that he should “absolutely not” file charges against her friend, as she “agreed that she could take him” on the playdate.

Kim made it clear that she contacted her lawyer to confirm if it was kidnapping, to which she claimed they told her it was “not.” Later in the phone call, Kroy’s ex accused him of allegedly stealing her purse that contained her divorce documents inside. “This is just so petty and I hate to call 911 for this situation,” Kim explained. “I just was so frantic in the moment when I realized that he was gone.” Furthermore, the 45-year-old accused her ex of being “known to do crazy things,” adding to her franticness. She then explained she would go pick up her son but feared that it would not be “the end of it tonight.”

Kim Zolciak911 call
Kim Zolciak called 911 on Kroy Biermann amid their ongoing divorce. ( Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock)

Moments before ending the call, Kim told the 911 operator that she would call them back if she needed to. She also assumed that Kroy would be “screaming and yelling” later that evening, however, it’s not clear if she called them back or not. The former lovebirds share four children: Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. A source also told TMZ that Kroy allegedly “had no idea their son, KJ, had gotten the green light to go to a rodeo with his friend/their mom.” More so, the insider claimed that, “Kroy demanded she brings KJ back … she allegedly hung up on him.” The outlet additionally reported that Kroy did not file any kidnapping charges.

As previously mentioned, Kim filed for divorce from Kroy on May 8, per TMZ, however, she listed the date of their split as Apr. 30. In the docs obtained by the outlet, she claimed that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” Kim is also seeking to obtain “primary physical custody and joint legal custody” of their four children. The pair got married in 2011, about eight years after she divorced her first husband, Daniel Toce. She is also a proud mom to two adult daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21, who she welcomed during previous relationships. Kroy adopted both Brielle and Ariana upon marrying their mom over a decade ago.

