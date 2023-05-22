‘RHOA’s Marlo Hampton Reacts To Kim Zolciak’s ‘Shocking’ Divorce: ‘I Feel Bad For Them’ (Exclusive)

Marlo Hampton and Kim Zolciak were on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for several seasons together, so naturally Marlo had a big reaction to hearing about her former co-star’s split from Kroy Biermann. “That was shocking to me. They looked so good together,” Marlo, 47, EXCLUSIVELY said on the latest episode of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention, Puh-Lease! podcast. Marlo also said that “money is one of the biggest issues in relationships,” referencing Kim, 45, and Kroy’s financial problems that allegedly caused the former couple to both file for divorce earlier this month.

“So the only thing I say with anyone: you need a good financial advisor and you need a lot of prayer,” Marlo continued. “I feel bad for them. Money is one of the biggest issues of divorce. It’s important, whoever is trying to get married, get a good CPA, whatever you believe in, get a lot of that. Cause you’re gonna need that.”

Marlo said that she hasn’t spoken to Kim since the divorce news broke on May 8, but they’ve been on good terms since Kim left the Bravo show in 2018. “Anytime I see Kim it’s always great. It’s always amazing,” Marlo shared. “I like her pictures. We’re not the closest but I hate divorce on anyone, especially when kids are involved.”

Kim is actually going to make a guest appearance on the current season of RHOA. She filmed a dinner scene with fellow OGs Sheree Whitfield, DeShawn Snow, and Lisa Wu, and Marlo said she can’t wait to watch it as a fan. “The OGs are amazing together. We have a new day and era. Season 15 of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ But they are amazing,” she said. “Come on over here and play with us.”

Kim filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years at the beginning of May. She reportedly said that the marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation” and asked for primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their four kids, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane, in court documents. In Kroy’s petition for divorce, he is also asking for physical and legal custody, TMZ reported.

It’s also been reported that Kim and Kroy are going through some major financial struggles. The former lovebirds reportedly owe over $1 million in taxes to the IRS and $15,000 in taxes to the state of Georgia for 2018. Despite their split, Kim and Kroy are allegedly still living together in their Georgia mansion that went into foreclosure and was almost auctioned off.

