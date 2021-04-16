Brielle Biermann Mourns Her Friend Ethan After He Dies In Tragic Accident At 28

Brielle Biermann took to Instagram to thank her fans for their ‘kind messages,’ following the tragic death of her beloved friend, Ethan McCallister, who died at the age of 28 in a hit-and-run accident.

Brielle Biermann‘s family, friends, and fans are sending her so much love following the tragic death of her friend, Ethan McCallister, who died at the age of 28 following a hit-and-run accident in Atlanta on April 3. The social media star, 24, took to Instagram nearly two weeks after Ethan’s passing to thank her support system for being there for her during this difficult time. “I am so thankful for my family and friends,” she began her April 14 Instagram post, which featured photos of her friends and family, including sister Ariana Biermann and mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

“Thank you all for the kind messages…I’ve read them all,” she wrote to fans. “While losing Ethan has been the hardest thing I’ve ever gone thru [SIC], I am finding comfort knowing how much love and support I have,” she ended the post, adding a black heart emoji following her words. The message marks the first time that Brielle has addressed fans since losing Ethan.

On April 3, Brielle shared an incredibly emotional tribute to her beloved friend, which she posted on Instagram along with a series of photos of the young man. “Ethan….I can’t believe I’m even writing this,” she began her April 3 post. “I’m sick sick sick to my stomach. You are my happiness my joy my light in this very dark world..the life of the party and the sweetest soul I’ve been blessed to know,” she continued.

“You are my best friend. My heart. My everything. There will never be another you. Ever ever ever. You came into this world with 1 mission… make people smile. You were damn good at it too. There was never a moment i wasn’t laughing with you!! We haven’t spent a weekend apart all year,” the Don’t Be Tardy star went on.

“How am i supposed to go anywhere without you? How am i supposed to laugh, smile, GO TO MIAMI OR DRINK 1942 WITHOUT YOU!? God i love you [Ethan]. I really really do. I can’t wait to see you again,” she concluded her post. A suspect has yet to be arrested in the hit-and-run. Police are asking residents in the Buckhead area to send any information they may have about a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was captured in footage by a witness at the scene, per Fox 5 Atlanta. A GoFundMe has been set up by Ethan’s loved ones in his memory.