Brielle & Ariana Biermann Tease ‘Don’t Be Tardy’s ‘Dramatic’ New Season: It’s ‘Emotional’

‘Don’t Be Tardy’ is returning with all-new episodes on Oct. 6, and according to Brielle and Ariana Biermann, it’ll be the show’s most dramatic season yet.

If you thought being cooped up in your apartment during quarantine was bad, wait until you see the newest season of Don’t Be Tardy, which premieres on Oct. 6 at 10pm on Bravo. With all the kids growing up, Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak decided to plan one last epic vacation, which will involve all eight family members cramming into one RV, and it’ll all play out throughout Season 8 of the series.

Ariana Biermann, who spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the show’s new season, said fitting into the RV “was the most scary thing about going into it”. She added, “[I had no idea] how we were all not going to get so annoyed with each other being in one space cooped up and not having any alone time.”

Brielle Biermann, who also sat down with HollywoodLife for the same EXCLUSIVE interview told us she had no idea “what to expect”, but the thought of being away from her own bed for six weeks made her feel “depressed and upset”. She added, “I’m very thankful that [Ariana] was there. I was telling somebody earlier that I don’t think I could’ve done that road trip if Ariana didn’t come or she wasn’t there and it was just me and the littles and my mom and dad. I would’ve lost my mind. I definitely would’ve booked a flight home or gotten in an Uber.”

Throughout the season, Kim Zolciak and her family will visit multiple cities throughout the United States before finishing their trip in Los Angeles, but Brielle told us that her “favorite city to visit was probably Vegas.” She explained, “I had so much fun there. Obviously lots of food. Vegas is Vegas. It’s just so fun. But the most drama happened in Tulsa, Oklahoma. You watch The First 48 and you see a lot of crimes happen on TV. The most craziness happens in Tulsa, Oklahoma and of course we break down in Tulsa, Oklahoma. People were DMing us that this was not a safe area. ‘You need to get out of here immediately,’ [they said] and we couldn’t.”

To find out why they couldn’t get out of Ohio quickly enough, you’ll have to watch the show, but Ariana said she’s “thankful” they made it out in one piece.

It's KZB, yeah you know she! #DontBeTardy is back THIS Tuesday at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/WQ3Wh4qMEr — Bravo (@BravoTV) October 4, 2020

As for the new season overall, Brielle told us, “It’s just a fun, crazy season. There’s a lot of drama, a lot of fun, a lot of laughter, a lot of fears. There’s a lot that went on. It’s going to be a really great season.” And Ariana agreed: “There’s a lot of drama in every city, not necessarily bad drama, but always some kind of drama.”

The girls will also face some pretty heavy news by the end of the first two back-to-back episodes on Oct. 6, and while we can’t spoil what happens, Brielle did tell us that “the news definitely hit hard.” Ariana added, “[The news] definitely hit very deep for us and it was extremely emotional just hearing that. Everybody knew, everyone, but us.”

Want more? New episodes of Don’t Be Tardy air Tuesdays at 10pm on Bravo.