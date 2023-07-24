Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann’s Reportedly Still Living Together & Face ‘Uphill Battle’ Amid Reconciliation

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann still have a lot to work through amid their reconciliation, a new report claims. “They are still living together, but every day is an uphill battle,” a source told Us Weekly for a Monday, July 24 report. “Those close to them think the reconciliation will be short-lived.” Kim, 45, dropped a bombshell earlier this month when the Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed to have her divorce from Kroy, 37 dismissed. But the insider is nowhere near convinced they can move past the things that have happened between them since she first filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage.

“There’s simply too much bad blood and hatred toward each other,” they continued. “There’s a lot of s***-talking, and it’s hard to see how this will be resolved amicably. They are also not seeking counseling.” Kim and Kroy share four children (Kroy, 11, and Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane), plus Kim’s older daughters from previous relationships, Brielle and Ariana, whom Kroy adopted.

Shortly after Kim’s initial filing, the former NFL star demanded sole custody of their four kids and possession of their massive Georgia home, accused Kim of a serious gambling problem, and said she didn’t pay adequate attention to their children. The onslaught continued, with Kroy reportedly asking for Kim to undergo a psychological evaluation, per Page Six.

Amid it all, RHOA star Shereé Whitfield disclosed that Kim wasn’t taking any of it well. “She’s not doing well,” she claimed during a June 11 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “No, she’s taking it really bad.” Sheree went on to admit that she was shocked by the news.

“I am in touch with her, and I was shocked,” she explained. “I thought her and Kroy [were] gonna be forever. I’m really sad for them.” In any case, Kim and Kroy were later seen attending church in Atlanta with their family and enjoying dinner out before Kim cancelled her divorce.