Kim Zolciak Is ‘Working on Marriage’ to Kroy Biermann Amid Volatile Divorce

Image Credit: Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are “working on” their marriage, despite their drama-fueled divorce. The Bravo star also revealed she and NFL player are still living together during the late hours on Friday, September 8.

“I’m living here not going anywhere!” Kim, 45, captioned a video of her expansive shoe closet via Instagram. “Been working on our marriage and have been living together as husband and wife. The lies daily are too much.”

Kroy, 37, filed for divorce from the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum for the second time this year on August 24. Prior to that, they both filed for divorce on May 5, with Kim stating at the time that their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation,” per court documents obtained by TMZ. However, they reconciled months later in July, and they dismissed their divorce filing.

The couple, who wed in November 2011, have been dealing with financial issues amid their marital woes. On July 10, just days after they called off their first divorce, the couple was slapped with a $200,000 lawsuit after allegedly defaulting on a Home Equity Line of Credit for their Alpharetta, Georgia home, according to court documents obtained by People. Landmark Community Bank alleged that the reality TV couple failed to make monthly payments on their loan, which totals $217,443.32.

This is not the first time their Georgia mansion went into foreclosure in recent years, and it has seemingly been a point of contention for the couple. Kroy even requested an emergency hearing to get permission to put their home on the market to help pay off their “significant debt,” per legal documents obtained by Page Six.

As for their relationship, Kim previously called Kroy “mentally abusive” in a statement to HollywoodLife through her lawyer while defending herself as a mother. The couple shares four kids — Kroy Jr., Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane. The former NFL player is also very close to Kim’s older daughters, Brielle and Ariana, from previous relationships.

“It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” Kim’s attorney David Beaudry told HollywoodLife on June 13. “To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.”

At the time, the lawyer said Kim was “looking forward” to addressing their issues in court. “The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children,” the statement continued. “Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way. She refuses to allow Kroy to paint her as something she is not for his own gain.”