Brielle Biermann Still Rooting for Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann to Reunite: ‘Till the End’

Image Credit: Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

Brielle Biermann is team Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann. The 26-year-old daughter of the former reality stars who are going through a messy on-and-off split recently confirmed that she’s rooting for her mom and her adopted dad to stay together. In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, Brielle was with Kim, 45, at the airport in Los Angeles on October 11 when she was asked by paparazzi if it’s possible for her parents’ marriage to be saved — and she replied “Yeah.”

As the mother-daughter duo walked to their Uber to leave the airport, the reporter continued to nag them about the drama with Kroy, 38. At one point, the paparazzi brought up the rumors that Kim “got flirty” with Tom Hanks‘ son Chet, 33, while they were recently filmed MTV’s The Surreal Life. After Kim called Chet “a nice guy,” Brielle shaded the actor and musician and said, “We don’t know him.”

Then, as Brielle got into the Uber, she doubled down on her support for her parents amidst their marriage troubles. “‘It’s her and and Kroy till the end, and that’s that,” she said. Kim laughed at Brielle’s comment and repeated it to the paparazzi who asked what Brielle said. This marked the first time that Brielle spoke out about Kim and Kroy’s nasty divorce.

Kim and Kroy filed for divorce from each other on May 5 after over 11 years of marriage. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star stated at the time that their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation,” per court documents obtained by TMZ. However, the pair reconciled months later in July, and they dismissed their divorce filing — only for Kroy to file for divorce for a second time on August 24. That same month, Kim called 911 and had the police come to her home in Atlanta after Kroy locked her out of their bedroom.

In September, Kim asked a judge to dismiss Kroy’s second divorce filing, and claimed that the divorce shouldn’t move forward because they were still having sex and living in their home. However, Kroy shut down Kim’s motion to dismiss the divorce and noted that he “has no desire to reconcile” with the Bravo alum. The exes were scheduled to appear virtually in court on September 27, but Kim missed the hearing because she was out of the country filming The Surreal Life.

Kim and Kroy met at a charity event in 2010 and got married the following year. After the wedding, Kroy adopted Kim’s daughters Brielle and Ariana Biermann, 21, who she welcomed during previous relationships. Kim and Kroy share four other children: Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, both 9.