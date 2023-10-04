Kroy Biermann Locks Kim Zolciak Out of Her Room After Blowout Fight in Shocking Police Video

Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann got into a major fight at their home at the end of August that required police intervention. Video from the incident that was recorded by police body cams and released by TMZ on October 4 shows Kroy, 38, refusing to let his estranged wife inside her bedroom where she’s been sleeping amidst their split. In the footage, authorities arrive at the house and try to convince Kroy to come out. Kim, 45, talks to the cops and explains that all she wants is to go in her room and “sleep in her bed.”

When the police tell Kim they need to “come up with some kind of compromise,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum gets upset, and tells the authorities, “I’ve always been compromising.” The police are forced to communicate with Kroy through a locked door as they continuously ask him to come out of the room. One officer tells the former NFL star that he’s making them “feel very uncomfortable and unsafe,” and that he needs to “calm down,” which causes Kroy to mouth off at the police.



After the back-and-forth, the officers are finally able to convince Kroy to hand over some of Kim’s belongings, including a comforter, a phone charger, medication, and a beauty cream. Kroy never appears on video since he stayed behind the locked door the entire time. According to TMZ, Kim claimed on the 911 call that Kroy has “threatened her and gotten physical before.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kroy back in May. Despite the split, both the reality star and football player were still reportedly living together while sorting out the divorce. There were filings about alleged financial issues and each other that got ugly, with Kim even calling Kroy “mentally abusive” in a statement to HollywoodLife through her lawyer while defending herself as a mother.

It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” Kim’s attorney David Beaudry told HollywoodLife on June 13. “To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.”

In July, the were spotted taking their kids to church together, sparking speculation that they reconciled. Shortly after they were seen together, Kim filed paperwork to have the split dismissed, but Kroy filed for divorce from Kim in August. The following month, Kim requested that the second divorce filing by Kroy be dismissed. In response, Kroy filed paperwork stating that he still wants to divorce Kim. He also acknowledged Kim’s claims that the pair have had had sexual relations.

The couple, who wed in November 2011, and are parents to six children, have been dealing with financial issues amid their marital woes. On July 10, just days after they called off their first divorce, the couple was slapped with a $200,000 lawsuit after allegedly defaulting on a Home Equity Line of Credit for their Alpharetta, Georgia home, according to court documents obtained by People. Their Georgia mansion previously went into foreclosure at the beginning of 2023.