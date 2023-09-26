Kim Zolciak Wants Kroy Biermann Divorce Dismissed Again, Claims They’re Having ‘Sexual Relations’

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kim Zolciak requested that the second divorce filing by her husband Kroy Biermann be dismissed again, according to court documents, per TMZ. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 45, claimed that Kroy’s claim that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” is “false,” and she claimed that they’ve been having sex since the filing, according to Page Six.

In the court documents, Kim claimed that she and the former NFL player, 38, have “resumed cohabitation.” She further alleged that she and Kroy have had “marital sexual relations on multiple occasions,” since Kroy’s second filing to have their marriage dissolved.

Kim had first filed for divorce from Kroy back in May. Despite the split, both the reality star and football player were still reportedly living together while sorting out the divorce. While filings about alleged financial issues and each other got ugly, the pair were spotted taking their kids to church together back in July. Shortly after they were seen together, Kim filed paperwork to have the split dismissed.

When Kim returned to RHOA in July, she spoke lovingly about her marriage to Kroy. The appearance was filmed shortly before she first filed for divorce from him. “He said before I ever saw him, when I came up to that room to see you, he saw me from afar and said, ‘I just knew [you were the one] when I saw you,'” she said. “We’re still married, it’s 11 years, so we’re doing great. So whatever I did, I texted the right person.”

Unfortunately, Kroy filed for divorce from Kim in August, just weeks after their first filing was thrown out. Earlier in September, the RHOA star admitted that they were still living together and claimed they were trying to work things out in an Instagram Story. “Been working on our marriage and have been living together as husband and wife. The lies daily are too much,” she wrote in a caption.