Kim Zolciak Selling Brielle Biermann's $5,000 Chanel Purse & More Amidst Money Woes

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star showed off tons of items from her and her daughter's closets that fans can own at a wide range of prices.

July 26, 2023
Have you ever wanted to own an item from Kim Zolciak or her daughter Brielle Biermann’s wardrobe? Well, now’s your chance! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 45, took to her Instagram Story to show off a variety of items that she’s selling on Tuesday, July 25. Many of the items included her shoes and bags from her daughter Brielle, 26.

After showing off an “adorable” pair of unworn Prada boots for $700, Kim revealed that she was going through both her and Brielle’s old things. “I’m cleaning out her closet. Kinda without her authorization,” she said in one clip. Some of the other items from Brielle included a “barbie-like” Chanel purse for $5500, a $10k “very limited edition” bag in “awesome condition.” One of the last items belonging to Brielle included pink Chanel bag for $20k. Brielle chimed in to explain that it would take a lot for her to part with it. “”I’m only selling that one if someone gives top dollar. It’s limited edition, and there’s literally none in the world. It’s in the best condition possible,” she could be heard saying.

Some of the other items that Kim was selling included her own bags from brands like Chanel and Loewe’s, as well as shoes from Louboutin, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci. While the $20k Chanel bag was the priciest item, the most inexpensive piece were a pair of white Valentino slides. Kim asked fans to DM her and to pay via Cash App or Zelle.

The Instagram sale comes just weeks after it was revealed that Kim and her husband Kroy Biermann, 37, were sued for $300,000 after allegedly defaulting on their home equity loan, per PeopleThe lawsuit was filed shortly after the couple called off their divorce after two months at the beginning of July.

Issues with money came up while the couple was going through their divorce. Kroy had accused his wife of having a “gambling” problem in some of the court docs. “This compulsion has financially devastated the parties,” the former NFL player claimed.

