Kim Zolciak Boasts About Her ‘Great Marriage’ & Husband’s ‘Tight’ Butt During ‘RHOA’ Return

Kim Zolciak finally made her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta on July 9, and what she said during her short guest stint was pretty interesting. Five years after last appearing on the show as a “friend” of the housewives, Kim attended a group dinner with original cast members Shereé Whitfield, DeShawn Snow, and Lisa Wu, and boasted about her 11-year marriage to Kroy Biermann. Normally, we’d just think that was sweet, but this scene was filmed not too long before she filed for divorce from the former NFL linebacker. So was she just hiding her real issues at home or was the split just all for publicity?

During their sit-down dinner, Kim told Shereé that she thinks about her all the time because Shereé introduced her to Kroy, who she referred to as “tight a**”, at a charity event in May 2010. Kim said, “You want to know what’s really funny? He said before I ever saw him, when I came up to that room to see you, he saw me from afar and said, ‘I just knew [you were the one] when I saw you.'”

After everyone responded with a collective “aww,” DeShawn asked Kim how they’re doing, and she said, “We’re still married, it’s 11 years, so we’re doing great. So whatever I did, I texted the right person.” But Lisa then changed the subject and asked Kim whether she’s really losing her house, as it was reported online. However, Kim said that wasn’t true. “[The claim was on] a blog on Instagram. It’s not TMZ. It’s not PEOPLE magazine. Do you think I’m going to foreclose on my multi-million dollar house for $200,000?”

The foreclosure new, which was eventually reported by PEOPLE and TMZ (sorry, Kim), emerged in mid-to-late February, so this conversation probably happened around two months before Kim and Kroy separated in late April. As we previously reported, Kim filed for divorce on May 8, when she listed their separation date as April 30 and said their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation” in her filing. At the time, she was seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of her and Kroy’s four children, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. She also wanted spousal support and to legally restore her maiden name.

Throughout the weeks that followed their split, things got pretty nasty. Kroy had filed paperwork to try to get sole custody of their four children. He also accused Kim of having a “compulsion” for gambling, and it got in the way of her parenting, while leaving the family “financially devastated”. He wanted her to undergo a psychological evaluation, but her attorney fired back against Kroy’s claims in a statement, accusing him of “emotional and mental abuse,” received by HollywoodLife. “It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run. To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.”

Obviously, things got pretty contentious, but on July 7, Kim filed paperwork to dismiss her divorce from Kroy. Neither party has released a statement since, but maybe things are “great” again?

