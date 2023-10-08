Kim Zolciak & Chet Hanks Reportedly Getting ‘Flirty’ Amid Her Nasty Divorce With Kroy Biermann

Image Credit: Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

Kim Zolciak, 45, and Chet Hanks, 33, were acting “flirty” with each other while filming MTV’s The Surreal Life, according to TMZ. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who started going through a messy divorce with Kroy Biermann in May, and son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson seemed to get along really well during the production and others involved with the reality show are thinking they may have caught feelings for each other, the outlet also reported. It’s unclear if they exchanged phone numbers to take their apparent connection further.

The new report about Kim and Chet comes after TMZ first broke the news that Kim had signed the deal to appear on the 8th season of The Surreal Life. In addition to Chet, she joined Johnny Weir, Josie Canseco, Ally Brooke and more on the series. She flew back to her home in Atlanta, GA last week after filming for the show ended and made headlines a day later, when she called 911 on Kroy for allegedly taking her cell phones.

During the phone call, Kim claimed she didn’t feel “safe,” but couldn’t leave because she didn’t have a phone. “My husband has taken both my phones so I could not call you guys or leave the house, so that’s what I’m calling for,” she said. “He has kept them from me for hours.”

Kim and Kroy have been involved in a messy on and off divorce that has included nasty accusations against each other, including one about Kim’s alleged gambling problems and how it led to their financial struggles. After battling each other in court for two months, Kim called the divorce off in July, but it was back on again in August. A month later, Kim asked a judge to dismiss Kroy’s second divorce filing, and claimed that their divorce should not proceed because they were still having sex and living in their home. However, Kroy shut down Kim’s motion to dismiss the divorce by noting that he “has no desire to reconcile” with her.

As of October, Kim and Kroy are set to return to a courtroom on a yet determined date. Kim and Kroy first met in 2010 and were married in 2011. They share children, Kash, Kaia, Kane and Kassius, in addition to Kim’s daughters Ariana and Brielle from a previous relationship. Kroy adopted Ariana and Brielle in 2013.