Julianne Hough Shakes Her Hips In New Video: Watch

Dancing With The Stars star Julianne Hough surely still knows how to shake it! On June 11, she took to her Instagram to show the world a video of her grooving to some modern music in a free spirited manner.

In the video, Julianne showed off her seriously sensual moves in a pair of high waisted jeans and a cream crop top while “MAMIII” by Becky G played in the background. She then showed her Instagram followers around backstage of her Broadway comedy show POTUS.

Looks like Julianne is clearly handling the single life well. The dancer finalized her divorce to professional hockey player Brooks Laich in February of 2022. The two wed in July of 2017, and split in May of 2020 after they vacationed together in Idaho. However, the two apparently tried very hard to make the relationship work before the divorce, an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich pictured outside Pico Union Project in Downtown L.A after hosting "Daybreaker L.A" workout class. Julianne was all smiles still wearing a red sweatshirt, floral wrap dance skirt which showed off her toned legs and no ring. The couple has been reportedly been on the rocks for the past few months but neither has publicly addressed any marital trouble.

“Julianne and Brooks still have so much love for each other, they did everything they could to save their marriage,” the source said. “They even hoped taking some time to live apart might bring them back together but ultimately it had the opposite effect and made them realize they are better off going their separate ways.”

However, the pair reportedly ended their marriage on amicable terms. “There is no anger or bitterness, they are sad that things didn’t work out the way they had hoped when they walked down the aisle but they are both at peace with the decision. It’s the best thing for both of them” the source added.

Once things didn’t work out, another EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife that Julianne has no hard feelings against her former husband, and considers him to be a great guy. “At the end of the day, Julianne has grown a lot and is just a different person than she was when they got married. She’s in a different place in her life and wants different things. It has nothing to do with Brooks or anything he did wrong,” they stated.

Since the split, Julianne has apparently moved on with her life. She was spotted in the middle of a heavy PDA session with model Charlie Wilson in November 2021, and was reportedly romantically linked with athlete Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir early that same year.