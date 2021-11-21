Julianne Hough Kisses Model Charlie Wilson Amid Divorce From Brooks Laich — Photos

Julianne Hough has a new man! The dance pro was seen packing on the PDA with model Charlie Wilson in L.A. on Nov. 19.

Onward and upward. ! Julianne Hough, 33, appeared to go public with the new man in her life: model Charlie Wilson! The Dancing With The Stars alum and 6’3″ model packed on the PDA with a full make out session outside of a West Hollywood juice bar on Friday, Nov. 19 in photos published by Page Six. Charlie appeared to meet the blonde there, and greeted her with a hug and kiss outside. She later went back inside to grab a brown paper bag filled with takeout food, wearing a protective tie dye gray face mask due to the COVID-19.

Julianne was casually dressed in a pair of loose fitting white sweatpants, a gray crop top and camel-colored velour jacket. She added a pair of fuzzy slip on sandals to her feet, showing off a bright red pedicure that also matched her nails. She opted to keep her hair in a natural loose curl, parted over slightly to one side. Charlie was also low key in a green short-sleeve t-shirt, revealing his tattoos, and black pants. Julianne was later seen heading to her white SUV with a white tote bag in hand. HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep for comment.

The PDA-filked outing comes a year after Julianne filed for divorce from ex Brooks Laich. “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the couple said in May 2020 to PEOPLE magazine. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward,” they also said. The dance pro and hockey player wed back in 2017, and have yet to finalize their divorce.

Brooks has also moved on, striking up a romance with pro CrossFit athlete Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, 28, earlier this year. The Iceland native and Brooks posted publicly about their love via Instagram during a romantic getaway to Hawaii back in August.