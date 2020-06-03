Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Tried To ‘Save Their Marriage’ With Time Apart But It Had ‘Opposite Effect’

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich confirmed their split on May 29 and now HL is EXCLUSIVELY learning that after spending ‘time apart’ they realized they are ‘better off going their separate ways.’

Julianne Hough, 31, and Brooks Laich, 36, shocked many people when they announced the end of their marriage in a joint public statement on May 29, and now we’re learning that they tried to stay together by taking “time apart” but it ultimately didn’t work out. “Julianne and Brooks still have so much love for each other, they did everything they could to save their marriage,” source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They even hoped taking some time to live apart might bring them back together but ultimately it had the opposite effect and made them realize they are better off going their separate ways.”

Despite the end of their marriage, the source insisted that the former lovebirds are still on good terms and have nothing but “love” for each other. “They will always love and support each other and share a strong bond,” the source explained. “Their marriage is over but their friendship and love will remain.”

“There is no anger or bitterness, they are sad that things didn’t work out the way they had hoped when they walked down the aisle but they are both at peace with the decision,” the source continued. “It’s the best thing for both of them.”

Julianne and Brooks, who got married in July 2017, first caused speculation that their marriage may be in trouble when they quarantined in separate places after the stay-at-home order went into effect across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She stayed in Los Angeles while he stayed in Idaho. What’s interesting, though, is that the now exes appeared to flirt with each other on Instagram one day before announcing their separation.

“This is awesome haha,” the Dancing With the Stars champion commented on a pic of Brooks flexing his muscles and showing off his abs. “Also the fact that you just figured out what a thirst trap is….” It didn’t take long for Brooks to respond with, “you know how i do (5 years late)..…”

Despite the confusing exchange, Julianne and Brooks definitely seem to be going forward with their split. It’s great to know that they are staying friends, though, and we wish them both a lot of happiness in the future!