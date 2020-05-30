Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Playfully Flirted On Instagram One Day Before Announcing Their Split

Just one day before announcing their separation, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich were flirting with each other on Instagram.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich may have officially called it quits — but just one day before publicly announcing their separation, Julianne was flirting with her hunky hubby on social media. The 36-year-old hockey player took to Instagram on May 28 to post a thirst trap, which showed him flexing his muscles and showing off his abs, as he held power tools while standing in a lake. “This is awesome haha,” the Dancing With the Stars champion, 31, commented.

“Also the fact that you just figured out what a thirst trap is…,” she added, with a series of fire, and laugh crying emojis. Brooks quickly replied to her comment. “you know how i do (5 years late)..…” Despite their lighthearted, flirty exchange, the pair announced their separation less than 24 hours later.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” they said a joint statement to People. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

The pair have been quarantined apart during the coronavirus pandemic, which fueled much speculation about marital troubles. They spent the final months of their relationship embroiled in rumors of a split, as Brooks social distanced in Idaho while Julianne was seen hanging out with her longtime friend Ben Barnes, 38, in Los Angeles during quarantine.