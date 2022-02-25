Breaking News

Julianne Hough Officially Divorced From Brooks Laich Nearly 2 Years After Their Split

Five years after their wedding, and two years after their split, pro dancer Julianne Hough and NHL star Brooks Laich have finalized their divorce in court.

Julianne Hough‘s marriage to Brooks Laich has officially come to an end. The former couple finalized their divorce in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday, February 22, according to Page Six. Julianne, 33, reportedly “filed a declaration for uncontested dissolution of marriage,” and she and Brooks, 38, “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights.” The former Dancing with the Stars pro opted not to receive spousal support from the ex-NHL star, court docs reportedly show.

Julianne and Brooks, who wed in Idaho in July of 2017, confirmed the split in a joint statement on May 29, 2020. The pair had been quarantining apart amidst the COVID-19 pandemic at the time. Brooks was staying at a property in Idaho, while Julianne was at their home in Los Angeles during the lockdown. Although they took a vacation to Idaho in September 2020, Julianne filed for divorce from Brooks in Los Angeles on November 2, 2020. HollywoodLife obtained the official court documents.

During their marital struggles, Julianne and Brooks attempted at working through thingsA source even told HL that the pro dancer “really wanted to put every effort into working on her marriage to Brooks” before they called it quits for good. “She didn’t want to have any regrets, or look back one day and think about what she could have done differently,” the insider added.

The former couple both moved on since their split. Julianne fueled romance speculation with model Charlie Wilson in Nov. 2021. The two had a full make out session outside of a West Hollywood juice bar. Brooks, meanwhile, struck up a romance with pro CrossFit athlete Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, 28, early last year.