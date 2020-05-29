Brooks Laich: 5 Things To Know About Former NHL Star Separating From Wife Julianne Hough

After nearly three years of marriage, Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough have decided to go their separate ways. As the two begin to maneuver their split, here are five things you need to know about the former pro hockey player.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have called it quits after weeks of speculation that the couple was heading for a split. The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 31, and former NHL star, 36, shared in a joint statement, “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.” Brooks and Julianne had been self-isolating apart for a number of weeks — Julianne has been in Los Angeles while Brooks has been in Idaho. Here are five things to know about Brooks Laich.

1) He and Julianne were together for over five years. Brooks and Julianne started dating in 2014. In August 2015, Brooks took to his Instagram account to announce that he and Julianne were engaged. The pair wed roughly two years later on July 8, 2017 and lived in Los Angeles. Prior to their separation. Brooks posted a slew of photos of himself with Julianne on adventures through nature, holidays spent poolside, and more. On the couple’s two-year wedding anniversary, Brooks shared the sweetest message to Julianne. “Words cannot express how grateful I am to have you in my life, and how happy you have made me. You have brought out the best in me, and helped me become the man I always hoped to be,” he captioned the post, featuring a photo of the two embracing on their wedding day.

2) Brooks hosts a podcast. Brooks and singer Gavin DeGraw host the podcast How Men Think with Brooks Laich & Gavin DeGraw. The podcast started in June 2019 and feature episodes where the pair offer their commentary on decoding men. Julianne even appeared on one of the early episodes in July 2019, titled “Intimate Knowledge with Julianne Hough.”

3) Brooks is a former NHL player. Brooks played professional hockey from 2004-2018. During his career the native Canadian played for the Ottawa Senators, Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Los Angeles Kings. During his time with the Washington Capitals, he even helped the team nearly clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup finals before losing to eventual winners: the Pittsburgh Penguins.

4) He’s a passionate outdoorsman. All over Brooks’ social media are photos of the former athlete in the great out doors. Brooks loves hiking and has been spending quite a lot of time outside in the Idaho wilderness, walking the trails and even camping amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

5) Brooks has a Siberian Husky. Julianne and Brooks adopted their beautiful Siberian Husky, Koda, in 2018. Brooks posts a slew of images of the pretty pooch on his social media, often with the two either camping or out in nature! Koda has been with Brooks since he’s been isolating in Idaho.