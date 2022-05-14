Dua Lipa & Her Sister Rina Rock Thong Bikinis In Throwback Snaps For Rina’s 21st Birthday

Dua Lipa did not hold back honoring her little sister Rina Lipa‘s 21st birthday on May 14. On her Instagram, the “Levitating” singer posted a plethora of warmhearted photos of the two looking adorably close throughout the years. “Happy Birthday to my main squeeeeeeze!! the light of my life ~ my sister @rinalipa i love you i love you i love you … 21!!!!!,” she captioned the post.

In the first photo, Dua posted a cute closeup of her holding Rina as a baby. In the second picture, the two seem to be enjoying themselves on a sunny day near a pool. Dua is rocking a tiny string bikini with a rainbow and flower pattern, while Rina sports a hot pink swimsuit with gold chains. Like sisters, they both have their hair up in tight buns and are wearing the same pink sheer sunglasses. In the third snapshot, the pair are posing together with drinks in hand while Dua wears a fuzzy animal print hat.

In the fourth photo, Dua is rocking a green and white getup while she grins ear to ear, standing behind Rina who holds up a clear skull decoration with liquid in it. In the fifth photo, the two stand next to each other wearing form fitting gowns. In the sixth picture, they also stand next to each other while Dua looks to the side in a collared jacket and hoops earrings. And finally, in the last part of the post, the two laugh and hug each other in the same bikinis seen before.

View Related Gallery Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"<P><B>Ref: SPL1336080 180816 </B><BR />Picture by: Splash News<BR /></P><P><B>Splash News and Pictures</B><BR />Los Angeles:310-821-2666<BR />New York:212-619-2666<BR />London:870-934-2666<BR />photodesk@splashnews.com<BR /></P> Miami, FL - The stars of "Chrisley Knows Best" Savannah Faith Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Raelyn, Blaine Bowen, Emmy Medeers, bring the cameras along for a fun boat ride in sunny Miami Bay. Pictured: Savannah Faith Chrisley BACKGRID USA 13 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: VAEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

This isn’t the first the public has seen from the now 21-year-old Rina Lipa. A rising model and actress, she walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week in February 2021, and has also collaborated with Nasty Gal in multiple photoshoots.

Dua is also no stranger to sporting a sexy bikini on her Instagram page, as she took to her account in December 2021 to post a closeup of her rocking a neon swimsuit after her breakup with Anwar Hadid. “° 𐐪𐑂 ♡ 𐐪𐑂 living on island time 😵‍💫.” The caption read, clearly living her best life.