Dua Lipa Rocks A Black Bejeweled Bikini & Puckers Her Lips In Sexy New Photos

Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Dua Lipa looked fabulous as she soaked up the sun in a bikini proving she’s still enjoying the single life after her split with Anwar Hadid.

Dua Lipa26, gave off some serious spring break vibes in her most recent photoshoot. The “One Kiss” singer pouted her lips as she rocked a black string bikini top with a bedazzled circle in the middle. She rocked matching bikini bottoms as she showed off her belly button piercing. She completed the look with blue sunglasses and a can of Truly.

In the second pic, she got more up close and personal with the spiked seltzer. She showed off her bronze-colored nails as she held up the alcoholic beverage. The pop star earned plenty of praise for her steamy photo session. She even received love from famous fashion designer Donatella Versace in the comments section who wrote, “Faaab… love you.”

The singer recently celebrated the release of the music video for her hit “Sweetest Pie” that she teamed  with Megan Thee Stallion up on. The two sported an array of stunning looks in the video from bikinis with long-flowing wraps to stunning black and gold form-fitting gowns. The two had dreamed up a collaboration for a while now so it’s great to see them kill it in such an epic number.

Dua doesn’t seem to be letting her recent breakup with Anwar Hadid get her down. A source close to the couple announced the two were splitting in December 2021. “The couple floated the idea about putting the brakes on their romance last month as travelling so much and being apart is proving tough,” an insider told The Sun. “Their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks.”

Many of their friends were disappointed by the breakup and had even hoped that the two might get back together. It seems that even Anwar had hope that they’d get back together a few weeks after the split. “Anwar is still holding out hope for a reconciliation,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.Dua seems to have moved on, but Anwar hasn’t given up hope yet. Even though Dua and Anwar broke up, they’re still on good terms and there’s no bad blood between them.” For now, it seems like Dua Lipa plans to keep on enjoying the single life.