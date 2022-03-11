Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa Are The ‘Sweetest Pie’ In Sexy Enchanted Forest Video — Watch

Two of the biggest stars in music have come together for one banger of a track. Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa paired up for the sexiest video of the year (so far) with ‘Sweetest Pie.’

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa may have released the first major banger of 2022, and it tastes so, so sweet. The two superstars rolled out the “Sweetest Pie” on Friday (Mar. 11), which was accompanied by a super sexy music video. Megan and Dua took fans into an enchanted biblical-like forest, where they teased, “you’ve never been to heaven, have you?” (before offering to take the mystery guys on the “ride of your life”).

The gals first appear in a shot together with Meg in a plunging black leather gown, and Dua rocking a gold embroidered black ensemble with a red lip. “Ooh baby, we can go fast — I’ll drive and you just lay back. I’ve got the flavor to last,” Dua croons as the camera panned to a group of guys making their way to where they are. Of course, Megan guaranteed “hot girl s–t” is “cold every season.”

The Houston native looked incredible as she danced around in a strapless gold bejeweled body suit with a thong cut as she danced. “Booty like a pillow, he can use it while he’s sleeping,” she said suggestively in her verse before twerking topless in a green silk skirt. A group of men can then be seen in the forest, seemingly angry as the two ladies are tied up on fire. Despite the forest being destroyed, Dua and Megan seem intact amongst the ruins — continuing to look fabulous in their sexy ensembles.

Megan and Dua first began teasing the collaboration on Mar. 6 with social media posts of Megan and Dua’s faces on cakes. Then, they released the name of the song – “Sweetest Pie” – which fits somewhat in the dessert motif. The collab comes ahead of Megan joining Dua as the opener on the back half of Lipa’s North American tour.

In June 2021, Megan was asked about the mashup of Dua’s “Levitating” and “WAP,” Cardi B’s collab with Ms. Stallion. “Somebody asked me about Dua Lipa, I love Dua Lipa, she’s so fire,” Megan said, per Uproxx. “I really do want to do a song with Dua Lipa. I saw this like, mashup on Twitter and it was fire.” Dua responded to Megan’s comments on her Instagram Story, writing “I love you, [Megan.] Let’s Get It!!!!”

“Sweetest Pie” may signal the start of an album rollout for Megan, which would be the beginning of the end of an era. In February, she sued her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment – again – over the label claiming her 2021 album, Something For Thee Hotties, didn’t meet the legal definition of an “album.” Megan’s lawsuit claims that 1501 informed her that Something For Thee Hotties, a collection of free-floating singles and B-Sides, didn’t meet the definition of an “album” in her recording agreement. Megan is contractually obligated to release a certain number of albums for the label. Billboard reports that Megan would just have one more album left on her deal with 1501 if Something for Thee Hotties counted towards the total.

1501’s lawyer, Steven M. Zager, of the law firm King & Spalding LLP, told Billboard that Megan’s contract gave the label the power to decide what counts towards the album total, and that Megan was told from the very beginning this is not going to count toward [her] album count… She can’t just deliver us an album that we did not approve and then claim it satisfies her recording contract.” He also told Billboard that Something for the Hotties contained substantial amounts of previously-released material, a comment that seemingly forgets the concept of “Greatest Hits” or “Rarities” collections.

“The intended result of its actions is clear: 1501 wants to tie [Megan] down to release more albums under the contract to the financial benefit of 1501,” her lawyers reportedly wrote in the suit. “This is inconsistent with the contract terms, which are clear and unambiguous.”

Megan famously sued 1501 in March 2020, alleging that the label was blocking her from releasing her EP, Suga, after she sought to renegotiate her contract. She accused 1501 of taking 60% of the money that she makes from her recordings (and that they take 30% of her tour and 30% of her merch revenue.) She was granted a temporary restraining order, which allowed her to release the music. She and 1501 reached a new deal in March 2021 to amend her contract, according to Billboard.

In November 2020, Megan released her debut studio album, Good News. If Something For Thee Hotties marks her second “album” for the contract, a potential third album – which “Sweetest Cake” could be the first single from – might mark the end of Megan’s era with 1501 Entertainment.

As for Dua, she has to deal with her own legal woes. Her song “Levitating” has been hit with two copyright infringement lawsuits. The first came from Florida reggae Artikal Sound System, who alleges Dua’s song ripped off their 2017 song, “Live Your Life.” A second lawsuit from songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer alleges that Dua’s song infringes on their 1979 disco song, “Wiggle and Giggle All Night,” according to Rolling Stone.