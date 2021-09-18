Dua Lipa Slays In Purple Leather Bodysuit & Sheer Black Tights As She Performs In Las Vegas

Dua Lipa opened the iHeartRadio Music Festival with an incredible performance while wearing an eye-catching sexy outfit that helped her sparkle on stage.

Dua Lipa, 26, rocked the stage when she performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, NV on the night of Sept. 17! The singer opened the big event while wearing a bedazzled purple leather bodysuit, black tights, and and black heeled ankle boots. She had some of her long dark hair pulled up and topped off her look by accessorizing with a sparkly choker necklace, matching bracelet, and dangling earrings.

The talented artist was joined by backup dancers who were wearing metallic silver bodysuits and black tights during the show and appeared confident and fierce while belting out some of her biggest tunes, including the 2017 hit single “New Rules” and recent ballads off of her 2020 album Future Nostalgia. At one point, she encouraged the audience to sing along by lifting up her microphone and facing it toward them and flashed a lot of smiles throughout.

In addition to Dua, some of the other performers at the festival included big names like Weezer, Cheap Trick, Darius Rucker, J. Cole, Nelly, Florida Georgia Line, Walker Hayes and Finneas. Despite the big acts to follow, Dua set the bar high and left a lasting impression with the festival’s attendees before her time on stage was over.

Just a few days before the iHeartRadio Music Festival, Dua made headlines for cozying up to Elton John in a new pic and some video clips she posted to Instagram. “a perfect night,” she captioned the post while tagging the legendary singer. The snapshot and clips showed Dua rocking a black sheer top, black pants, and matching heels as she put her arm around Elton and made a kissing face toward his head. He looked thrilled to be posing near her as he put his arm around her waist and showed off an epic sage green suit with a multi-colored shirt underneath, black and white patterned shoes, and orange shaded sunglasses.

When Dua’s not wowing with awesome performances or hanging out with musical icons, she’s spending time with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, 22. The lovebirds are sometimes seen on dates and occasionally give shout-outs to each other on social media, like the sweet birthday tribute he left for her in Aug. “Happy birthday girl of my dreams. love u forever and always,” he wrote in the caption for a smiling pic of the beauty.