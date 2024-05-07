Hilary Duff Gives Birth to Her Fourth Child: See Her Baby Daughter’s Name

Hilary Duff is now a mom of four! The 36-year-old actress gave birth to her third child with husband Matthew Koma — her fourth altogether — in a new Instagram post shared on Tuesday, May 7. Hilary announced that their baby girl was born last week on May 3 and revealed the name they chose for their daughter.

“Townes Meadow Bair, now we know why she made us wait so long … She was perfecting those cheeks!” the former How I Met Your Father star captioned her post, which featured a black and white image of her newborn. “I have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty. 5/3/24 [sic].”

Just two weeks prior, Hilary politely asked fans in an Instagram Stories message to stop asking her when her baby’s due date was.

“Hi friends — this is meant in the kindest tone (I promise),” she began in her note posted on April 22. “I am no longer responding to texts or dm’s about ‘when baby is coming.’ I know everyone is checking in with love and humor, however, trust me … nobody wants it more than me!!!!!”

In her lengthy note, the former Lizzie McGuire actress added, “Babies come when they are ready. I am trying my best to be patient! The days are long and uncomfortable. Promise I will let you know.”

Hilary announced that she was pregnant and expecting her baby in December 2023. At the time, she revealed the news on a holiday card, which she shared to social media. She and Matthew share daughters Banks and Mae, and the Hulu alum shares her son, Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Matthew and Hilary started 2024 off on a high yet busy note. As they prepared for their new daughter’s arrival, the former Disney Channel child star opened up about the “wild ride” of raising four children.

“4 kids is a truly wild choice,” she captioned an Instagram carousel in April. “And while you rage the farmers market with the kids after 4 nights of shows and late nights so I can get some sleep and not hear mom mom mama mommy mooooom just know this only works because of you. Also on a separate note … Why can I sleep during the day this late in pregnancy and not at night [sic]?”